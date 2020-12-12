Golden State Warriors Curry Shows Off Absurd New Pregame Shot 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Over the course of his now 11-year career, Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry has built up an impressive claim as the greatest shooter in NBA history.

But Curry's spectacular shooting displays aren't limited to what happens between the whistles. The superstar point guard has delighted crowds with his pregame routine over the years, most notably hitting shots from the tunnel at the Warriors' old home, Oracle Arena.

For the 2019-2020 season, Golden State has a new arena in the Chase Center. So Curry, naturally, had a new pregame shot to show off in the Warriors' preseason debut on Saturday.

This time, he's splashing the net from the stands. Yes, you read that right. And yes, it's even more impressive when you actually see it.

That deserves another look from another angle:

Thoughts, Dwyane Wade?

Now, we should remind Steph that doing that in a game would be a turnover. He's clearly out of bounds.

But if he can pull off this other pregame shot off when it counts, we might have to consider a strong look at Curry to win MVP this season (+800, according to FOX Bet).

At least opposing defenses won't have to check him from row 32, too.

