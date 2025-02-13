National Basketball Association 2024-25 NBA odds: When will Steph Curry make his 4,000th 3? Published Feb. 13, 2025 12:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

That headline sounds made up, doesn't it? Similar to that Mavericks-Lakers trade?

Well, just like that blockbuster swap, this is also real — Warriors icon Steph Curry is on the cusp of his 4,000th made regular-season 3-pointer.

Curry, is widely regarded as the best shooter in NBA history, and the numbers bear that out.

Let's check out the odds for when Curry will make 3-pointer No. 4,000 at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 13.

When will Curry make his 4,000th career regular-season 3-pointer?

3/20 vs. Raptors: +550 (best $10 to win $65 total)

3/18 vs. Bucks: +550 (best $10 to win $65 total)

3/17 vs. Nuggets: +550 (best $10 to win $65 total)

3/22 vs. Hawks: +650 (best $10 to win $75 total)

3/15 vs. Knicks: +700 (best $10 to win $80 total)

3/25 vs. Heat: +800 (best $10 to win $90 total)

3/13 vs. Kings: +1000 (best $10 to win $110 total)

3/28 vs. Pelicans: +1200 (best $10 to win $130 total)

3/30 vs. Spurs: +1800 (best $10 to win $190 total)

As of Feb. 13, Curry has connected on 3,943 regular-season 3-pointers.

This season, Curry has 196 3s made, third-most in the league behind Minnesota's Anthony Edwards and Detroit's Malik Beasley. However, Curry leads the league in 3-pointers made per game with 4.4, as Edwards has played in 53 games, Beasley has played in 55 and Curry has played in 45.

Curry needs 57 3s to reach 4,000, meaning if he keeps that exact pace, he will achieve the feat in 13 games, when the Warriors play the Knicks on March 15, assuming he plays in the next 13 games.

He's made four or more 3-pointers in a game 30 times this season.

To put Curry's 3-point success into context, second on the all-time list is James Harden, who is the only other player in NBA history with over 3,000 3-pointers.

He's at 3,078, nearly 900 fewer than Curry.

Other current players near the top of the list include Damian Lillard at 2,760, Klay Thompson at 2,627, LeBron James at 2,517 and Paul George at 2,335 — all miles behind Curry.

Curry has led the league in 3-pointers made a record eight times, all within the last 12 seasons. Harden has topped the league three times (the second-most all time) in the last 12 years.

