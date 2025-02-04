National Basketball Association Luka Doncic, blindsided by Mavericks trade, is now embracing life with the Lakers Updated Feb. 4, 2025 6:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A straight-faced Luka Doncic walked side-by-side next to a smiling Rob Pelinka as they took the podium at the Lakers' practice facility Tuesday morning, less than 72 hours after one of the biggest trades in sports history upended two franchises by sending Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks.

Doncic acknowledged that the last few days were an emotional roller coaster.

"Honestly, it was hard at first," Doncic said. "That first day was really hard. I felt like this last 48 hours was one month. Like two days ago was one month ago. So, emotionally, it was really hard. But every day there[after], like today, was much better. I'm just very happy to be here for this opportunity. This is the Lakers. It's one of the best clubs in history. So, I'm excited to be here."

Over that whirlwind period, Doncic not only had to move about 1,500 miles from the place he had called home for the last seven years since he was drafted in 2018 — leaving behind a $15 million mansion he had just purchased — but he also had to reimagine his entire future.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I thought I was going to spend my whole career there," Doncic said. "Because I think loyalty is a big word for me and I was trying to stay by that."

Doncic was just as shocked as the rest of the NBA world by the deal, which was hatched at a coffee shop in Dallas, where Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison approached Pelinka about the generational 25-year-old player, who had led his team to the Finals last season.

Only the teams' two general managers and owners had knowledge of the discussions, which began about three weeks ago. And their circle remained that tight until news broke of the trade Saturday evening.

"Everybody was surprised, so you can imagine how surprised I was," Doncic said. "I was almost asleep, so, when I got a call, I had to check if it was April first. I didn't really believe it at first and it was a big shock. It was a hard moment for me. It was home."

For the Lakers, a franchise-altering gift that could make them contenders for the next 10 years practically landed in their lap. When Pelinka was asked if he was shocked that the Mavericks were willing to trade someone of Doncic's age and caliber, which is unprecedented in the NBA, he likened himself to reacting in a similar manner to a professional basketball player.

"Maybe a blitz is coming at Luka, he's not going to be shocked," Pelinka said. "He's going to stay in the moment, figure out the read and make the play. And so when the opportunity came to me, that was my mindset. 'Okay, this is coming. This is a concept that came to me. Now, how do I process this mentally to get the deal completed?'"

It's an interesting thought exercise to imagine Pelinka's reaction the moment Doncic's name was mentioned as being on the table. You can almost see his poker face if you squint hard enough.

This much is for sure: He played his cards expertly, only parting ways with Davis, Max Christie and the team's 2029 first-round draft pick while acquiring Doncic, Markieff Morris and Maxi Kleber. The three-team deal, which also involved the Utah Jazz, was considered so unbelievable that many thought it was fake when it was first reported.

The question on everyone's minds was obvious: How could the Mavericks trade Doncic?

Sure, there were concerns about his conditioning ahead of him being eligible for a five-year, $345 million supermax contract extension this summer. In fact, ESPN reported that an 11-day absence in late November, which was attributed to a right wrist sprain, was actually the Mavericks' attempt to give him a window to lose weight after he had climbed to the high 260s.

Still, that doesn't quite add up, as Morris didn't hesitate to point out.

"I hear stuff about him not being in shape, but if you can go in an NBA game and get 30, 15, and 10 like it's nothing, then I don't really know what shape is," Morris said." I'm confused at that part."

Morris went on to call the Mavericks trading Doncic a form of "disrespect" to the superstar, adding, "We all thought that he would have a statue next to Dirk's in Dallas."

Teams don't trade young, generational talents. They develop them. They overlook things. They hope they mature. They put the right people around them to ensure they prosper.

Doncic is a five-time All-Star and five-time first All-NBA selectee who was the scoring champion last season, averaging 33.9 points a game. That, coupled with the fact that he took the Mavericks to the championship round last season, has left people nearly universally baffled.

A reporter sought potential clarification on the question on everyone's minds, asking Doncic if he thought the Mavericks were concerned that he wouldn't agree to a supermax extension. That theory didn't last long.

"Absolutely not," Doncic said. "Easy answer."

Surely, more details will emerge in the coming weeks about why the Mavericks were willing to part ways with such a giant star.

The good news for the Lakers is whatever may have transpired behind the scenes in Dallas surely won't be tolerated in Los Angeles, not while LeBron James is on the team.

James is known for his work ethic, which has allowed him to become a four-time champion, four-time MVP and the league's leading scorer. James reached out to Doncic soon after he caught wind of the trade, welcoming him to Los Angeles and telling him, "I understand what you're feeling."

As for Doncic, he's thrilled for their partnership.

"It's just like a dream come true," Doncic said. "I always look up to him. There's so many things I could learn from him."

Now, the biggest name in the league will mentor the guy who could be next for that title.

It's an exciting prospect for a franchise that has won 17 NBA championships, though fans will have to wait a bit before it begins to materialize. Doncic remains out with a left calf strain. Pelinka said Doncic will do a five-on-five workout Wednesday and is currently considered day-to-day.

Luka Doncic holds his new Lakers jersey while standing between general manager Rob Pelinka and head coach JJ Redick. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

So, the Lakers got their big superstar. The next question: Will they plug their hole at center?

Pelinka acknowledged he's actively looking for a big, but added that options for that position are currently "very dry" ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.

"Maybe we'll be able to do some stuff around the margins," Pelinka said. "I would say, in terms of a big move for that position, it's probably more realistic that would be something that comes in the offseason."

With Doncic on board, the Lakers could be a few tweaks away from being a very special team.

And it was all thanks to a coffee meeting, in which a general manager took advantage of what was surely one of the greatest opportunities of his lifetime.

So, after smiling his way onto the podium Tuesday, Pelinka issued an opening statement, taking a moment to appreciate what he had just accomplished.

"I think Luka Doncic joining forces with the Los Angeles Lakers is a seismic event in NBA history," Pelinka said. "The reason I say that is because we have a 25-year-old global superstar that's going to get on the stage with the most popular and influential basketball brand on the globe. I think when those two powerful forces come together, it brings basketball joy to the world."

Melissa Rohlin is an NBA writer for FOX Sports. She previously covered the league for Sports Illustrated, the Los Angeles Times, the Bay Area News Group and the San Antonio Express-News. Follow her on Twitter @ melissarohlin .

Related Stories:





FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Basketball Association

share