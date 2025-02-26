National Basketball Association Kevin Durant reveals why he turned down Warriors return: 'I didn't want to move' Published Feb. 26, 2025 10:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

If the Phoenix Suns opt to trade Kevin Durant, the future Hall of Famer would prefer such a move to come in the offseason rather than midseason.

That's the rationale Durant used to explain why he shut down the possibility of being traded back to the Golden State Warriors ahead of the trade deadline earlier in February, claiming it had nothing to do with his prior history with the team.

"As far as the Warriors, I didn't want to move," Durant explained on the "Draymond Green Show." "Then, as a player, I cost a lot. Me going into your team in the middle of your season, it's going to be a big blow to any team I'm going to. And I get why you want to trade me, simple fact that's business but for me looking at it, it just don't make sense for either side right now to go through that when we can play the season out and if that's the decision you want to make in the offseason, then we figure it out.

"If I can stop it, then why not?"

ADVERTISEMENT

In the days leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline, it was heavily rumored that the Warriors were making a strong push to bring Durant back to the deadline. But when Durant caught wind of the possibility he could get moved to the Warriors, he told his former teammate that it "didn't feel right" and it "wasn't time" for him to go back to Golden State, ESPN previously reported.

As Durant mentioned, such a move likely would've cost the Warriors a lot. When the Suns acquired Durant in the middle of the 2022-23 season, they had to give up standout forwards Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder along with four unprotected first-round picks and a first-round pick swap.

It's unclear what the Warriors offered or would've offered for Durant, but they had internal discussions about potentially moving Draymond Green in a possible deal, The Athletic reported. After Durant shutdown the possibility of being traded, the Warriors pivoted to Jimmy Butler. They acquired the All-Star wing from the Miami Heat for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, Dennis Schröder and a protected first-round pick. Durant likely would've cost more than that as he's sixth in the league in scoring (26.9 points per game) as of Wednesday.

So far, the Warriors' decision to pivot to Butler has looked good. Golden State has gone 6-1 in its first seven games with Butler, climbing up the Western Conference standings as it hopes to avoid having to make the playoffs through the play-in.

Durant mentioned the Warriors' play with Butler after acquiring him at a lesser cost to prove why it might have been the right call for him to reject a trade back to Golden State.

"I didn't feel like it was a need to make that big of a change," Durant said. "Look at what y'all doing now, Dray. Y'all looking good with Jimmy and you still got [Jonathan] Kuminga on the way back. So, I didn't think it made sense. I just wanna see it through.

"I'm trying to see this through to the end and see what we can really do. I feel like I'm committed to my coaches and teammates."

Even though Durant is posting another season worthy of an All-NBA nod, it hasn't been enough to lift the Suns into a playoff spot to this point. They've won just two of their last 10 games, falling to 27-31 on the season as they trail the Dallas Mavericks by 2.5 games for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference as of Wednesday.

Durant, 36, has one year left on his contract after this season. Considering his age, contract status and the Suns' situation, it's possible Phoenix could move him this offseason.

If so, Durant has one wish.

"I want my career to end on my terms," Durant said. "That's the only thing. That's the only thing I'm worried about."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.





share