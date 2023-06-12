National Basketball Association
Skip Bayless: Lil Wayne wants to help Ja Morant, tried unsuccessfully to contact him
Published Jun. 12, 2023

As Ja Morant awaits a likely suspension from the NBA due to flashing what appeared to be a gun on a social media livestream for the second time in three months, one famous figure has offered to help the Memphis Grizzlies star — rapper Lil Wayne.

Wayne's friend and Undisputed co-host Skip Bayless revealed on the latest episode of "The Skip Bayless Show" that the rapper reached out to Bayless, asking if Bayless could help connect him with Morant. 

According to Bayless, Wayne believes that his own life experience, which includes serving eight months incarcerated in 2010 after pleading guilty to a weapons possession charge, could help Morant avoid further mistakes.

"He texted me, ‘Hey, could you connect me with Ja? I can help him. I've been there. I've done all this. I've wound up in prison, Rikers' Island. I know what happens. I know where you can go wrong, and I know what's right,'" Bayless said of Wayne's offer.

Bayless added that Wayne would fly to Memphis to meet with Morant in a "heartbeat" if Morant was open to seeing him face-to-face. However, Bayless says he never heard back from Morant after attempting to reach out and broker a meeting between the two.

"In the end, I just hope Ja doesn't turn out to be one of those people you just can't reach, you just can't fix, you just can't save," Bayless said.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has postponed the announcement of Morant's discipline from the league until after the conclusion of the NBA Finals out of respect for the players and teams in the series.

Ja Morant
