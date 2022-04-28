National Basketball Association Should Giannis feel disrespected that Bucks are underdogs? 56 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The defending NBA champions are entering their second-round series as underdogs.

Yes, you read that right.

After stomping the Chicago Bulls in five games and closing out the series with three consecutive double-digit victories, the Milwaukee Bucks are being picked by many NBA experts to lose to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semis.

According to FOX Bet, the Celtics are listed at -189 to win the series, while the Bucks are priced at +200.

The main reason behind that projection: Khris Middleton will likely miss the series, as the MCL injury he suffered during Round 1 is expected to keep him sidelined for the next few weeks.

Nonetheless, Milwaukee's last three victories, by a total of 70 points, have come without Middleton in the lineup. And while Boston is no Chicago, the Bucks' underdog status still comes as a surprise to many. That's because the Bucks still have a two-time MVP unicorn, who happens to double down as the reigning Finals MVP, leading the way.

Nick Wright said that anyone tabbing the Bucks as underdogs is being flat-out "disrespectful" to Giannis Antetokounmpo.

"He's going to finish his career as one of the 12 greatest players ever and second-greatest of his generation, and he's going to lose in Round 2?" Wright said Thursday on "First Things First."

"I think people are miss-analyzing what we just saw in Nets-Celtics. Yes, it was a sweep, but as we discussed, all four games came down to the final minutes. And guess what: Giannis is a better player than Kevin Durant. So why would I pick Boston? I've got Milwaukee, I've had them all year."

Chris Broussard thought Wright's take was blasphemous.

"Boston in seven," Broussard retorted. "When you make predictions, you've got to go with your head over your heart. My heart is with Giannis. I voted him MVP and have been saying for a while now that he's the best player in the world.

"But after a lot of deliberation, I had to go with the Celtics. Middleton being out is huge. He's as much a Bucks go-to-guy down the stretch as Giannis is. Now, Grayson Allen stepped up in Chicago and averaged 20 points in the games that Middleton missed. I don't see him doing that against Boston. The way they locked up KD and Kyrie … Giannis is going to get his, but Al Horford is not only a very good defender but a smart and experienced defender. You've got Robert Williams III back, can throw Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart, Daniel Theis and Grant Williams at him. It should be a tough series."

Bucks expected to face Celtics without Khris Middleton Chris Broussard and Nick Wright decide who'll come out on top in this face off between Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Shannon Sharpe sided with Wright, taking the Bucks in 7 on "Undisputed."

"The question is, can the [supporting cast] hit the same shots they did against Chicago?" Sharpe inquired. "Are Milwaukee's role players better than Boston's? Giannis is going to be Giannis. You look at him in the first round: 29 points, 13 rebounds, six assists on 57% shooting. He was +86 in plus/minus. I'm not worried about him.

"Giannis is the best player on the planet, but it's not just enough to be the best, you'll need your supporting cast. I'm taking the Bucks in seven."

Skip Bayless argued that Antetokounmpo still had something to prove.

"Fittingly, he gets the opportunity to prove that he's the best player on the planet against the very defense that just knocked Kevin Durant off that throne. I disqualify what Giannis did in last year's Finals. He averaged 35, 13 and five, and shot 62% from the field in those six games, and made 17 of 19 free throws in Game 6.

"Why do I disqualify it? He was guarded in single coverage by one Deandre Ayton, and to quote the great Shannon Sharpe, ‘he’s too light in the britches.' He's a beanpole, he just doesn't pack enough wallop physically to stand up to Giannis. When teams — Miami, Toronto — built a wall against him in the playoffs, they took him completely out of play. Who better to do that than Boston? They're a long, strong, nasty pack of wild dogs. They beat the hell out of Kevin Durant, and it was a spectacle."

Antetokounmpo averaged 28.3 points per game in three games vs. Boston this year, including 36 points in a 117-113 Christmas Day win. The squads split the series 2-2, while Jayson Tatum put up 34.5 PPG in Boston's two victories.

With Middleton now confirmed to be out for the foreseeable future, Antetokounmpo's plate is heaping full as he prepares to face Boston's rugged defense. But if there's one thing we've learned about the "Greek Freak" throughout his career, it's that he's always ready for mealtime.

