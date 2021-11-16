Los Angeles Lakers Shannon Sharpe labels Lakers 'bad' after blowout loss to Chicago Bulls 43 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Shannon Sharpe didn't tiptoe around his truth.

"When it comes down to it, the Lakers are a bad team right now."

A lot of folks across the basketball landscape would wholly concur with Sharpe's sentiment. And chances are, some Lakers fans probably turned off their team's last game in frustration, as L.A. was run off the court by the fiery Chicago Bulls.

Monday's contest wasn't even close for the most part, and despite 20-plus point performances from Talen Horton-Tucker (28), Russell Westbrook (25) and Anthony Davis (20), the Lakers were clearly outmatched in a number of key facets.

They fell behind early in the first half and were forced to muster up a come-from-behind effort after Chicago rocketed out to a rapid start. The Bulls — guided by seamless scoring efforts from DeMar DeRozan (38), Zach LaVine (26) and Lonzo Ball (27) — built a comfortable 15-point advantage in the second quarter.

And though L.A. was able to chip away at the lead and draw within six early in the third, the Bulls regrouped and executed a 16-5 run to put the game out of reach.

At its crest, Chicago's lead was 24, and the Bulls didn't look back from there, cruising to a 121-103 victory.

It was another chapter in a storybook chock-full of unpleasant endings for the Lakers this season.

And Sharpe has had enough of them marring their own storyline.

"I think my greatest disappointment was how they looked in defeat," Sharpe said on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed."

"They gave up 91 points to Chicago's big three. For some reason, everybody shoots the ball really well when it comes [against] the Lakers. I didn't expect them to win, because when you look at it, they're a bad basketball team. LeBron's [return] can't come soon enough. They won't defend, and they won't stop turning the ball over."

In a 24-point loss to Minnesota on Friday, the Lakers gave up 40 in the third quarter and scored 12. On Monday, L.A. scored 25 in the third but gave up 37.

"Let's just cut to the chase: They're bad," Sharpe said.

Skip Bayless, who is consistent in his evaluations of Los Angeles' beloved franchise, centered his criticisms directly on Russell Westbrook.

"Even LeBron James, as great as he is — and he's still a top-five performer in this league — even he, with the highest IQ in basketball, cannot overcome Russell Westbrook," Bayless said.

"He's unfixable. He is who he always was. He went 0-for-6 from 3, which was a killer. His four turnovers were pretty abominable. It's just completely out of control basketball."

The Lakers' recent stretch — they are 3-4 in their last seven — has produced a number of questions about their long-term legitimacy. They have a -28 point differential over their last five games, and three of their four highest turnover totals have come in their last six tilts. They had a season-high 22 against Miami and 19 against both Portland and Minnesota.

Through the Lakers' last five affairs, they're averaging 18.6 TOs a night, which is the league's highest total since Nov. 7. Meanwhile, their 17.3 TOs per game is second-worst in the association, and its 1.38 assist-to-turnover ratio is fifth from last.

Defensively, L.A. isn't much better, having held an opponent below 100 points just once this season. That's tied with the Bucks and Grizzlies for fewest in the NBA.

Things are not going to get easier for the purple and gold. After playing 12 of their first 15 games this season at home, the Lakers have an upcoming five-game road trip. They're the only team to amass 10-plus home games thus far, and on the road, they're 1-2.

One bright spot for L.A. is that James could potentially make his return to the lineup on Friday.

Does James still have the superpowers to turn a team from "bad" to good?

Answers could come this week.

Check out the full "Undisputed" debate below:

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers' 121-103 defeat to the Chicago Bulls on Monday, their fourth loss in the last seven games.

Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.