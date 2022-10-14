National Basketball Association
Russell Westbrook to command second unit in Lakers' final preseason game
1 hour ago

Through the opening weeks of the preseason, Russell Westbrook still looks broken on the Los Angeles Lakers. Is the marriage beyond repair? 

Their underwhelming partnership continued Wednesday, as Westbrook collected five points, four assists, three rebounds and three turnovers while shooting 1-for-3 from the field and 0-for-2 from beyond the arc in a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Westbrook is shooting 38.9% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc over three preseason appearances. 

He also made headlines with a few of his on-court actions that didn't involve counting statistics.

Shannon Sharpe contended on Thursday that Westbrook's offensive tendencies are unchanged, and therefore the Lakers guard can't prosper in their system.

"The shot selection — bruh, when do you realize if you shoot 29% from three, there's a reason why you're open?" Sharpe said on "Undisputed." "There's a reason why the opposing team is encouraging you to shoot those shots. 

"It's not going to work. A stop-and-play, Pat [Beverley]'s trying to get the guys together. He's [Westbrook] arguing with the official; he doesn't want to be a part of it. He's a solo act; he's not a team player. [The] Lakers aren't going to do anything."

LeBron, AD, Westbrook play 24+ minutes in 118-113 loss vs. T-Wolves

LeBron, AD, Westbrook play 24+ minutes in 118-113 loss vs. T-Wolves
Shannon Sharpe shares his biggest takeaways from the Lakers' preseason loss to the Timberwolves.

On Friday, ahead of the Lakers' final preseason contest, it was revealed that Westbrook will come off the bench for L.A., in an apparent effort by new head coach Darvin Ham to give Westbrook more freedom with the second unit, according to reports. 

Westbrook dismissed the drama around him not joining the Lakers' huddles on Wednesday, calling the speculation "really weird" and explaining that he was speaking with coaches about a missed coverage during one of the huddles.

"I'm a genuine team player," Westbrook said. "I've never had a problem being with my teammates."

On Friday, Skip Bayless said he wasn't buying it.

Friday, Lakers fans will finally get a glimpse at how Westbrook operates when he's not alongside James, Davis and the starters, and if he can orchestrate a successful bench unit for L.A. 

It could be his last chance at redemption.

