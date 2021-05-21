National Basketball Association
Colin Cowherd answers: Which NBA playoff teams are trending up, down or sideways?

2 hours ago

Which teams have the most momentum not only heading into the NBA playoffs but also long term?

Colin Cowherd examined a few of the teams in the NBA's playoff field and offered his thoughts on their respective trajectories during Thursday's episode of "The Herd."

"Where do I think, in this moment, these playoff teams are going?" Cowherd asked. "Are they ascending? Are they kind of flat? … Or are they headed down and overvalued?"

Let's see what he thought, along with some info about the teams and insights from FOX Bet as of Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers (Trending Up)

Previous 10 games: 8-2

Upcoming series: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards (Game 1: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, TNT)

Odds to win first round: -1000 | Championship odds: +800

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think Doc [Rivers] works with these guys. They're big personalities. They're stars. Doc is the Joe Torre of the NBA. He walks into the room, he's alpha enough. Stars respect him. I like where the Sixers are going."

Brooklyn Nets (Trending Down)

Previous 10 games: 6-4

Upcoming series: Brooklyn Nets vs. Boston Celtics (Game 1: Saturday, 8 p.m. ET, ABC)

Odds to win first round: -1200 | Championship odds: +225

Cowherd's thoughts: "The more I see of them, the less I like them. … You're gonna be building chemistry in the playoffs. Also, [James] Harden has missed 21 of 24 games. I think he's ready to play, but we just don't know."

Milwaukee Bucks (Trending Up)

Previous 10 games: 8-2

Upcoming series: Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat (Game 1: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Odds to win first round: -333 | Championship odds: +750

Cowherd's thoughts: "I do like that we've largely dismissed them, and I think Giannis Antetokounmpo was better this year than last [year] when he was MVP."

New York Knicks (Trending Down)

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Upcoming series: New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (Game 1: Sunday, 7 p.m. ET, TNT)

Odds to win first round: +100 | Championship odds: +8000

Cowherd's thoughts: "Let's slow it down. Of their entire roster, they've got 16 games of playoff experience. Twelve are Nerlens Noel."

Miami Heat (Trending Sideways)

Previous 10 games: 8-2

Upcoming series: Heat at Bucks (Game 1: Saturday, 2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Odds to win first round: +250 | Championship odds: +3000

Cowherd's thoughts: "Very dependent on Jimmy Butler. When Jimmy Butler plays, they're great. When he doesn't, they're bad. … This team is all about Jimmy Butler."

Phoenix Suns (Trending Up)

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Upcoming series: Phoenix Suns vs. Los Angeles Lakers (Game 1: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Odds to win first round: +130 | Championship odds: +2200

Cowherd's thoughts: "They're a little young to get to the next level this year. … So, I like where they're going. I just don't think they're ready for the ultimate destination yet."

Los Angeles Lakers (Trending Up)

Previous 10 games: 7-3

Upcoming series: Lakers at Suns (Game 1: Sunday, 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Odds to win first round: -162 | Championship odds: +350

Cowherd's thoughts: "For them, it's a matter of now they'll be at least evenly rested to the teams they play. So I think they're fine."

LA Clippers (Trending Sideways)

Previous 10 games: 4-6

Upcoming series: LA Clippers vs. Dallas Mavericks (Game 1: Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Odds to win first round: -450 | Championship odds: +450

Cowherd's thoughts: "I just have to watch them play. We know they're talented. We know Ty Lue is a good coach. We know Kawhi [Leonard] is get-a-bucket, get-a-stop guy. But sometimes you just have to see a team play."

Golden State Warriors (Trending Down)

Previous 10 games: 8-2

Upcoming series: Golden State Warriors vs. Memphis Grizzlies (Play-in: Friday, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Odds to win play-in: -167 | Championship odds: +8000

Cowherd's thoughts: "I think they're completely Steph [Curry] dependent. In fact, I looked up a number this morning. When Steph was on the floor this year, they're plus-248. When he's off the floor, they're minus-175."

For Cowherd's full breakdown, check out the video below:

