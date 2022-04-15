National Basketball Association
Pelicans outlast Clippers in play-in game, claim No. 8 seed Pelicans outlast Clippers in play-in game, claim No. 8 seed
National Basketball Association

Pelicans outlast Clippers in play-in game, claim No. 8 seed

1 hour ago

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the depleted LA Clippers 105-101 in a play-in Friday night and earn the West’s No. 8 seed for the playoffs.

The Pelicans made the playoffs for the first time since 2017-18, guided by first-year coach Willie Green, a former Clipper. They’ve been without Zion Williamson all season because of a foot injury.

The Clippers were dealt a huge blow earlier in the day when Paul George entered the league’s health and safety protocols. They’d already been without Kawhi Leonard all season while he rehabbed an ACL injury. He watched from the bench early in the game.

CJ McCollum added 19 points for New Orleans, which will play No. 1 seed Phoenix in the first round. Game 1 is Sunday in the desert.

Marcus Morris and Reggie Jackson each had 27 points for the Clippers.

The Pelicans shot 57% in the first half and were better on the boards, in the paint and off the bench. They led by 16 in the second quarter before the Clippers cut their deficit to 56-46 at halftime.

The Clippers roared back in the third, outscoring the Pelicans 38-18. They opened with a 20-2 run that had the crowd on its feet. Jackson scored 10 points and Morris added six in the spurt.

Robert Covington started the third in place of 7-footer Ivica Zubac and his three-point play gave the Clippers a 75-62 lead, their largest of the game.

Ingram scored five of the Pelicans’ final 12 points to send them into the fourth trailing 84-74.

That’s when New Orleans staged a rally of its own.

After the Clippers scored to go up by 13 points, the Pelicans ran off 11 straight points and then McCollum hit a 3-pointer to tie it, 88-all.

Rookie Trey Murphy hit his second 3-pointer of the quarter for another tie at 94-all.

That sparked a 10-0 run that gave the Pelicans a 101-94 lead, capped by Murphy’s 3-pointer that bounced on the rim and went in.

The Clippers twice closed within two in the final 1:17, but they missed 2 of 4 free throws and Jackson and Morris missed shots down the stretch to see their season slip away.

The Clippers, who made the Western Conference finals for the first time in franchise history last year, also were missing Luke Kennard. The league’s 3-point percentage leader didn’t play because of a sore right hamstring that kept him out of the loss at Minnesota on Tuesday in the team’s first play-in game.

Reporting by the Associated Press.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Gregg Popovich deems retirement questions as 'inappropriate'
San Antonio Spurs

Gregg Popovich deems retirement questions as 'inappropriate'

3 hours ago
Trae Young lifts Hawks past Cavaliers in play-in game
National Basketball Association

Trae Young lifts Hawks past Cavaliers in play-in game

3 hours ago
James Harden is 'ready to hoop,' doesn't feel playoff pressure
James Harden

James Harden is 'ready to hoop,' doesn't feel playoff pressure

9 hours ago
NBA odds: Profile of an NBA champion and best futures bets
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Profile of an NBA champion and best futures bets

9 hours ago
NBA odds: Title odds for every playoff team
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Title odds for every playoff team

10 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes