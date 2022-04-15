National Basketball Association
Paul George enters health and safety protocols, out against Pelicans Paul George enters health and safety protocols, out against Pelicans
National Basketball Association

Paul George enters health and safety protocols, out against Pelicans

25 mins ago

Paul George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss the LA Clippers’ play-in game against New Orleans on Friday night, according to a team spokesman.

Dennis Rogers said George is unavailable for the elimination game at Crypto.com Arena.

"We feel really bad for Paul and hope for a speedy recovery," Lawrence Frank, president of basketball operations, said in confirming George’s status for the elimination game.

George’s absence is a huge blow to the Clippers’ hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns.

George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday in the first play-in game. That defeat cost the Clippers the No. 7 seed and a first-round matchup with Memphis.

Besides George, the Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who hasn’t played all season while rehabbing from an ACL tear.

"This is another challenge for our group," Frank said. "The group has dealt with challenges all year. We’ve had guys in and out of the lineup, we’ve dealt with overcoming large deficits and yet this group has always responded."

The silver lining for the Clippers is that they have experience playing without George this season, as he battled an elbow injury throughout the season. 

PG-13 played in just 31 of 82 regular-season games this season, and the Clippers went 18-13 in those games. Without George, LA put together a 24-27 record, just a notch below .500. 

He missed 43 straight games between Dec. 26 and March 25.

"I really think like all the things that we’re going to be asking of our guys [Friday], they’ve all done throughout the year," Frank said. "This isn’t going to be a brand-new experience for any of our guys."

George returned to the lineup near the end of the season and played five of the last seven games of the regular season. In those games, he averaged 22.6 points, 6.8 assists and 5.6 assists. The Clippers went 4-1 in those contests.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
NBA odds: Title odds for every playoff team
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: Title odds for every playoff team

9 hours ago
NBA odds: How to bet Play-In games, lines
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: How to bet Play-In games, lines

10 hours ago
NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines and picks
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: First-round matchups, series lines and picks

10 hours ago
LeBron's Heat or Jordan's Bulls: NBA's most clutch team
National Basketball Association

LeBron's Heat or Jordan's Bulls: NBA's most clutch team

16 hours ago
Is Russell Westbrook no longer a Hall of Famer?
Russell Westbrook

Is Russell Westbrook no longer a Hall of Famer?

17 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB StandingsWWE Videos WWE VideosMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes