National Basketball Association New York Knicks reportedly extend head coach Tom Thibodeau Updated Jul. 24, 2024 2:42 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The New York Knicks and head coach Tom Thibodeau have agreed to a three-year contract extension that takes the veteran coach through the 2027-28 season, per multiple reports. ESPN first reported the news.

From a playoff results standpoint, Thibodeau is already by far the most successful Knicks head coach of the 21st century. Since the former Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves coach took the reins of the Knicks in 2020, New York has reached the playoffs three times and won two series after five berths and one series win in the previous 20 years.

Point guard Jalen Brunson has been an integral part of that success since arriving via free agency in 2022, becoming an All-Star and the Knicks' best player under "Thibs'" watch. The Knicks are going all-in on their contention window around Brunson and have surrounded him with several valuable role players, including Brunson's former teammates Josh Hart, Dante DiVincenzo and the newly acquired Mikal Bridges as well as versatile forward OG Anunoby.

Thibodeau has twice been voted coach of the year, including in 2020-21 after leading the Knicks to the playoffs in his first season. They went 50-32 last season, their best record since winning 54 games in 2012-13, and fell one game shy of reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience New York Knicks Jalen Brunson National Basketball Association

share