National Basketball Association The NBA world reacts to Milwaukee Bucks' first trip to NBA Finals since 1974 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The last time the Milwaukee Bucks went to the NBA Finals, their leading scorer was a 26-year-old center named Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

That 1973-74 squad swept past the Chicago Bulls in the Western Conference finals before losing to the Boston Celtics in seven games.

The current team might be more battle-tested as it prepares to take on the Phoenix Suns in the Finals – which begins on Tuesday in Phoenix – having battled past a gritty, never-give-up Atlanta Hawks team, and doing so without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It remains to be seen if the Bucks will have Antetokounmpo back on the court as he continues to recover from a hyperextended knee. But they’ll certainly have their work cut out for them against a rested Suns team with a dynamic backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker.

But all of that can wait for later. On Saturday night it was time for Bucks fans to enjoy their triumph. Here are some of the top reactions from across the NBA in the wake of Milwaukee’s Game 6 victory.

For more up-to-date news on all things Bucks, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Giannis predicted big things for Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton.

Holiday, who scored 27 points, said this was a moment he had dreamed of since he was a kid.

And how about this oddity? Torrey Craig has played for both the Bucks and Suns this season!

The Bucks had some fun with both Charles Barkley …

And Shaquille O'Neal.

And the night also ended with a fitting tribute to legendary broadcaster Marv Albert, who is retiring.

And the props came in from players across the league.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.