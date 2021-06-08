National Basketball Association NBA Playoffs Top Moments: Hawks-76ers Game 2, Clippers-Jazz Game 1 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Another night, another loaded slate of NBA playoff matchups in the conference semifinals.

In the first matchup, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks looked to stun the Philadelphia 76ers once again and take a 2-0 series lead before heading back to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4.

And the first half was a thriller, with the Sixers nursing a 57-55 lead at halftime after the Hawks cut into their 18-point first quarter lead.

Then later on out west, Kawhi Leonard and the LA Clippers hope to continue riding high off their Game 7 victory over the Dallas Mavericks as they head to Salt Lake City to take on the Utah Jazz in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinal matchup.

Here are the top moments from Tuesday night's NBA playoff slate:

Atlanta Hawks vs. Philadelphia 76ers

In Game 1, it was the Hawks who jumped out to a big lead in the first quarter. Game 2 was a complete role reversal.

The opening tip and opening bucket both went in favor of the Sixers, with Danny Green scoring immediately on a dunk.

The Sixers then rode the hot hand of Tobias Harris early to an 18-point lead, with the forward pouring in 16 points in the opening frame.

By the end of the opening quarter, the Sixers led 33-20, delivering the first haymaker to the Hawks.

But the Hawks didn't lie down easily, storming back to cut the Sixers lead to single digits thanks to Danilo Gallinari's 15 points off of the bench.

As the action picked up, so did the intensity from both starting centers, with a monstrous jam from Clint Capela over Joel Embiid, followed by Embiid returning the favor.

The Sixers opened up the second half with Seth Curry picking up where he left off in the first half: scorching hot from 3-point range.

But the Hawks' duo of Kevin Huerter and Bogdan Bogdanovic kept them within striking distance with their timely scoring.

With the Hawks threatening and the fourth quarter approaching, the Sixers managed to create slight breathing room with a Shake Milton 3-pointer at the buzzer to take a 91-84 lead into the fourth.

And naturally, Milton became the story of the fourth quarter, sparking a furious Sixers run to blow the game open.

