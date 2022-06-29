National Basketball Association NBA odds: Lines on Dejounte Murray's next team, from Hawks to Knicks 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Point guard Dejounte Murray is coming off a breakout season for the struggling San Antonio Spurs. This means, at least in the modern sports world, his name comes up in NBA trade rumors.

Could Murray be on the move this offseason?

Hawks reportedly eyeing Spurs all-star Dejounte Murray | THE HERD FOX Sports NBA writer Yaron Weitzman joins Joy Taylor on THE HERD to discuss the latest in NBA Free Agency. Yaron identities the Atlanta Hawks as the team poised to make the most noise this NBA Free Agency period as they've been linked to San Antonio Spurs all-star Dejounte Murray.

Here's everything you need to know about the NBA odds for the season via FOX Bet. For more NBA odds, check out the favored teams to win the 2022-23 NBA title.

With the golden Tim Duncan Era long over, the Spurs have missed the playoffs the past three seasons (San Antonio qualified for the Play-In Tournament last season as the last seed in the Western Conference but lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, failing to advance to the playoffs).

What will the Spurs do? After all, at 73 years old, coach Gregg Popovich isn't getting any younger. And their record over the past three regular seasons is a combined 99-129 (.434 winning percentage).

If the Spurs are in rebuild mode, the logical move is to get as much as they can for their most valuable asset on the court.

Murray.

The 6-foot-4 Murray added fuel to the speculation fire with a tweet this week.

Many teams are also said to be looking ahead to next year's NBA Draft for unicorn prospect Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs trading away their best player would potentially help them get there.

To dig into the rumors a little further, FOX Bet senior basketball trader Tieme Wesselink provided hypothetical odds on who Murray will play for this upcoming season.

ODDS ON DEJOUNTE MURRAY'S 2022-23 TEAM

Spurs: -400 (bet $10 to win $12.50 total)

Hawks: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Timberwolves: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Wizards: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Knicks: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Hornets: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Lakers: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Believe it or not, Brooklyn's Kevin Durant is playing a role in Murray's future, FOX Bet sports trader Olegs Nikolajevs said.

"Regarding the Hawks, there were some rumors they plan to go after KD and Murray to go with Trae Young as the leader," Nikolajevs said. "Kyrie Irving stayed with the Nets so Durant will probably stay, but Murray is still the main candidate to join the Hawks.

"The Spurs reportedly received an offer from the Hawks including Danilo Gallinari and a few first-round draft picks. Other teams — for example, the Knicks — also reported that they will try to target Murray with draft picks."

Murray, who sat out the 2018-19 season with a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, was the No. 29 pick in 2016.

He averaged just shy of a triple-double last season with 21.1 points, 9.2 assists and 8.3 rebounds per game, and he started a career-best 68 games. In addition to assists and rebounds, he set career-highs for averages in minutes per game (34.8), field-goal percentage (.462) and steals per game (2.0, best in the league).

From a gambling perspective, since Murray's rookie season (2016-17), the Spurs are 163-157 against the spread (ATS) and 167-153 straight up (SU) when Murray plays.

Over the past two seasons, the Spurs are 69-66 ATS and 62-73 SU when Murray is in.

When Murray didn't play over the past three seasons (24 combined games), San Antonio went 15-9 ATS and 8-16 SU.

There's another factor in Murray's trade value that can't be overlooked in the modern NBA. He has a team-friendly contract that has two seasons remaining, and a salary cap hit of $16.5 million this season, and $17.7 million next season.

Do you think the budding superstar stays put with Popovich in San Antonio? Or do you think a team throws multiple first-round picks at the Spurs to facilitate a trade? Stay tuned and check out FOX Bet for your wagers!

