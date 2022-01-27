National Basketball Association NBA odds: Championship futures for every team after Anthony Davis' return 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As we near the end of another January in the books of the NBA season, Los Angeles Lakers bettors rejoice as Anthony Davis returns from injury. Will his return stop the dip, right the ship, and bring back a chip to L.A.?

In the Eastern Conference, can James Harden shoulder the load for the Brooklyn Nets while Kevin Durant sits and Kyrie Irving plays part-time? Have the Philadelphia 76ers' odds shortened given Joel Embiid's recent MVP-like streak?

As always, the NBA odds tell the story. Here are the updated title odds for every team as we close out the month of January (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Brooklyn: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Golden State Warriors: + 500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Phoenix Sun: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Milwaukee Bucks: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Utah Jazz: + 1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Los Angeles Lakers: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Miami Heat: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Philadelphia 76ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Chicago Bulls: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Memphis Grizzlies: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Denver Nuggets: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Los Angeles Clippers: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Dallas Mavericks: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Cleveland Cavaliers: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Boston Celtics: +6000 (bet $10 to win $610 total)

Atlanta Hawks: +6600 (bet $10 to win $670 total)

Charlotte Hornets: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

New York Knicks: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Minnesota Timberwolves: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1260 total)

Portland Trail Blazers: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Washington Wizards: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Toronto Raptors: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1510 total)

Indiana Pacers: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2510 total)

San Antonio Spurs: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

Sacramento Kings: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

New Orleans Pelicans: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

Oklahoma City Thunder: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5010 total)

Orlando Magic: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)

Houston Rockets: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)

Detroit Pistons: +95000 (bet $10 to win $9510 total)

A few things that stand out:

The Lakers have gotten back to .500 ball with the return of Anthony Davis . If L.A. can get it together , expect these odds to shorten considerably.

Even though they have slid to fourth in the East standings, the Nets are still oddsmakers' overwhelming favorite to hoist the Larry O'Brien trophy.

The Cavaliers' odds have shortened to +5000 as they sit 1.5 games behind top spot in the East.

