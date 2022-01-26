National Basketball Association NBA odds: Joel Embiid, Steph Curry and LeBron lead MVP futures and more 22 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

As we near the halfway mark of the NBA season, hoops fans and bettors are keeping their eyes locked on the MVP race.

Will Golden State's Steph Curry emerge from his uncharacteristic shooting slump and reclaim his spot on top of the MVP odds? Can LeBron James craft an MVP-caliber season in the midst of the Lakers' downward spiral? Or is Denver's Nikola "The Joker" Jokic on pace to two-peat as winner of the league's highest regular-season honor?

It doesn't take long for things to shift in the Association. Here are the updated MVP odds for the top players in the NBA as we approach the second half of the season (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA MVP*



Joel Embiid: +275 (bet $10 to win $37.50 total)

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Stephen Curry: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Nikola Jokic: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Ja Morant: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

DeMar DeRozan: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

LeBron James: +3300 (bet $10 to win $340 total)

Kevin Durant: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Luka Doncic: +5000 (bet $10 to win $510 total)

Devin Booker: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Chris Paul: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

James Harden: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Donovan Mitchell: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Trae Young: +9000 (bet $10 to win $910 total)

Jimmy Butler: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Jayson Tatum: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Zach LaVine: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns: +25000 (bet $10 to win $2,510 total)



*Odds as of 1/26/2022

Here are a few things that stand out:

- For the first time this season, Philadelphia's Joel Embiid leads the NBA's MVP odds. The 76ers superstar has averaged 42.5 points per game and 12.5 rebounds per game in his last four matchups. Currently, the Sixers are only two games back from the No. 1 seed in the East.



- Typically a sharp shooter, Steph "The Chef" Curry's kitchen has been cold lately. He's averaging 23 points per game in his last four contests while shooting just 35% from the field and 25% from the 3-point line. According to FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman, these poor showings have lengthened his MVP odds.

"The Warriors continue to win games, and Steph’s shooting slump could end any day. But in the meantime, Giannis, Embiid and Jokic have all been playing too well for Steph to remain the favorite."

- When it comes to Jokic going back-to-back for the MVP, Brossman blamed the Nuggets' record and current seeding for Jokic's longer odds.

"If the Nuggets were not the sixth seed in the West and 12 games back from Phoenix, Nikola Jokic would — without a doubt — be the MVP favorite. In his last four games, Jokic is averaging 34.3/13.8/9.8 — just shy of a triple-double. The only thing holding him back is his team’s record and perhaps the negative bias of giving out back-to-back MVP awards."

The MVP race is heating up! Lock in on your favorite and place your wagers now at FOX Bet!



Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.