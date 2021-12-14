National Basketball Association NBA odds: Best bet for how Steph Curry will break the 3-point record 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Madison Square Garden. A 3-point shooting record waiting to be broken. Arguably the greatest shooter of all-time in Stephen Curry. The storied New York Knicks facing the red-hot Warriors.

​These are ​the makings of a basketball fanatic's wildest hoop dreams. And bettors and oddsmakers are also getting in on the fun.

The Warriors' starting guard is poised to break the record for made 3-pointers of 2,973 set by Ray Allen. And FOX Bet is offering multiple ways to bet on when Steph the Chef will claim the 3-point throne to himself.

Curry hit five 3s in Golden State's 102-100 win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday night, leaving him two triples shy of making history.

And while the 3-point watch party has taken the NBA world by storm, the media frenzy surrounding Curry breaking the record is weighing very heavily on the entire team. FOX Sports betting analyst Jason McIntyre had this to say about the topic.

"Coach Steve Kerr joking yesterday about Steph maybe resting this game spoke volumes," McIntyre said. "The best move is for Golden State to get it out of the way."

And speaking of getting it out the way, the Warriors would like to get the 12-15 Knicks out of the way with a win Tuesday in the Garden. Golden State is a 5-point favorite.

With a win at the Mecca, Golden State gets its 23rd win of the season.

With two more 3-pointers tonight, Curry becomes the all-time 3-point king.

But when will it happen in the Garden? FOX Bet is offering multiple ways to bet on when Curry will eclipse the mark. For that, we turn to FOX Bet sports trader Dylan Brossman.

"Barring an injury or statistical anomaly, he will break Ray Allen’s record tonight at MSG," the oddsmaker said. "The guard needs just two 3-pointers, a milestone he has accomplished in all but one game this season (25 out of 26 games, or 96 percent).

"For this reason, FOX Bet will not be offering any props for ‘Will Steph Curry break Ray Allen’s 3-point record?’ in tonight’s game vs. the Knicks, but we will be offering some props for ‘When Steph Curry will break Ray Allen’s 3-point record?’"

The player props for the prolific shooter's soon-to-be historic night on FOX Bet are the Fan Super Boost — Steph Curry to break the all-time 3-point record in the first quarter (-143), Curry to break the all-time 3-point record in the second quarter (+100) and the sharpshooter to break the all-time 3-point record in the second half (+500).

As for best bets, McIntyre is wagering on SC30 to break the record early.

"You can't play the ‘Let the game come to you because then the stress and burden just mount up.’ The Warriors will want to get this over with quick and go back to blowing teams out – they have the largest point differential in the NBA by a lot.

"The record gets broken in the first quarter."

PICK: Steph Curry to break the all-time 3-point record in the first quarter (-143 at FOX Bet)

So what's your wager on when Curry makes history in tonight's game? Get in the exciting hoops betting action right now!

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.