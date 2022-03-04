National Basketball Association NBA odds: Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Mobley lead ROY futures 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With less than a quarter of the NBA season remaining, hoops bettors are predicting which neophyte will win the ROY award.

Will the top pick of the 2021 NBA Draft, Detroit Pistons' Cade Cunningham, take home the award with strong averages of 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists, to go along with the 2022 Rising Stars Challenge MVP? Can the fast-learning Scottie Barnes of the Toronto Raptors, leap over the contenders as he does so often on a put-back dunk, and claim the award? Or will the ROY front-runner, Evan Mobley, secure the trophy after dominating both ends of the court while being a strong contributor for the surprising, playoff-bound Cleveland Cavaliers?

It doesn't take long for betting lines to shift in the Association. Let's take a look at the updated ROY odds for the top rookies in the NBA as we approach the tail end of the season (with all odds via FOX Bet ).

ODDS TO WIN 2022 NBA ROY*

Evan Mobley: -769 (bet $10 to win $11.30 total)

Scottie Barnes: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Cade Cunningham: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Josh Giddey: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Franz Wagner: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Chris Duarte: +10000 (bet $10 to win $1010 total)

Jalen Green: +12500 (bet $10 to win $1260 total)



*Odds as of 3/4/2022

- With approximately 20 games left in the season, we asked FOX Bet trader Dylan Brossman for the book's stats on the award:

Highest Ticket Share – Scottie Barnes 35%

Highest Handle Share – Evan Mobley 52%

Biggest Liability – Scottie Barnes

Although Evan Mobley is the overwhelming favorite to win the award, the majority of tickets are on Scottie Barnes. He's also FOX Bet's biggest liability. In the five games post-All-Star break, Barnes has averaged 20 points, 9 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1 block.

The sensational stat-sheet stuffer was named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month in February, and as we enter the final stretch of the season, he is closing in on Mobley with a strong chance to steal the trophy if his stellar play continues. At +700, there might be some value in Barnes to catch Mobley.

- Oklahoma City's Josh Giddey has been scintillating, winning the Western Conference Rookie of the Month every month this season. In February, the phenom from down under notched three triple-doubles and closed out the month with averages of 16.3 points, 7.7 assists and 8.7 rebounds. Unfortunately, a recent hip injury will likely keep his odds from shortening, but the kid plays at his own pace and is part of a promising young core in OKC.

- After a late (and slow) start to the season, Cade Cunningham has rounded into form, reminding everyone why he was the first selection of the 2021 NBA Draft. At +1000, he is firmly behind Barnes and Mobley, but he does have bragging rights. In six meetings thus far against the two rookie favorites, he is 5-1.

So there you have it. Who are you throwing a couple of bucks down on to win NBA ROY? Lock in on your favorite youngster and place your wagers now at FOX Bet !

