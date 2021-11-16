National Basketball Association NBA odds: Are the struggling Lakers still a good bet to win the NBA title? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

LeBron James, a perpetually banged up Anthony Davis and a hodgepodge of NBA vets mixed with vintage Lakers role players. That was supposed to be the magic formula that catapulted Los Angeles to its eighteenth championship.

Instead, the Purple and Gold's 8-7 record is making its fan base, analysts and oddsmakers skeptical that LAL is as good as the marquee advertises.

FOX Bet had the Lakers as one of the favorites to win it all coming into the season, with their preseason title odds sitting at +400. After seven losses — including an absolute waxing at home Monday by the young, spunky Chicago Bulls — bookmakers have lengthened the franchise's championship odds to +600.

But how could something that looks so right on paper be so wrong on the court?

Maybe LA's biggest problem now is that they're LeBron-less. James has missed nine games dealing with an abdominal injury. In the six games he's played so far this season, the King has averaged 24.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 7 assists per game.

And while LeBron — ahem, the Lakers front office — brought in Russell Westbrook to provide a veteran scoring presence, the guard hasn't shouldered enough of the load in LeBron's absence. His 19.4 points per game are tied for 32nd in the NBA. More importantly, Westbrook isn't carrying the Lake Show to any wins.

However, Anthony Davis — whose MVP odds sit at +5000 on FOX Bet — is pulling his weight so far this season, as he's tied for 12th in the NBA in scoring, averaging 24.2 points, while also grabbing 10.9 rebounds per game. But AD's frustration with his team's barely-.500 record showed Monday night. Davis was ejected in the third quarter after a tiff with a referee got him his second technical of the game.

His exasperation bubbled over into his post-game presser. "We suck," the 6'10 power forward exclaimed.

FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe agreed with Davis' assessment on this morning's episode of Undisputed.

Shannon Sharpe reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers 121-103 defeat to the Chicago Bulls. Chicago's big 3 of Zach Lavine, Demar DeRozan and Lonzo Ball combined for 91 points in their road victory. The Lakers were led by a 25 point, four turnover performance by Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis managed totaling 20 points before being ejected early. The Lakers shot 6 for 32 (18%) from 3 point range and were outscored in the paint 54-to-40 despite Chicago playing without their all star center Nikola Vucevic.

The good news is, coach Frank Vogel and the Lakers might not be without their megastar for much longer. LeBron — preseason MVP odds, +900; current odds, +5000 — is expected to come back this Friday. His return could bolster his sliding MVP odds and, more importantly, the Lakers' championship aspirations.

FOX Bet Sports Trader Dylan Brossman suggests this is the right time to get in on LeBron's MVP odds. "When he returns, expect a refreshed and focused James to lead the Lakers to some wins.

"Starting Friday, six of the seven Lakers’ opponents have a record of .500 or below," Brossman stated." If you are super bullish on the four-time MVP Award Winner, your MVP bet could be rewarded nicely at +5000."

But when it comes to the Lakers as a team, what are the odds that they can dig themselves out of this early hole and live up to their preseason hype?

Even though the Lakers are fourth in the Pacific Division and would have to compete in the play-in tournament if playoffs began today, our oddsmaker advises that they're still a good bet to get in on.

"When LeBron went to South Beach, the Miami Heat’s Big Three began their season with the exact same 8-7 record," Brossman noted. "With LeBron preparing to make his return later this week, we are not pressing the panic button on Los Angeles just yet.

"The talent of the Lakers’ roster is simply too much for them not to remain the favorites in the West."

Are you buying or selling Los Angeles futures? At FOX Bet right now, a $10 wager on the Lakers to win the NBA finals would win you $70 total.

