NBA odds: All-Star Game, MVP, Slam Dunk, 3-Point Contest lines and more

Now that we have reached the ceremonial midway point of the NBA season (we technically are closer to 75% of the way through) it's time for NBA All-Star Weekend!

While the players get a chance to relax from the daily grind and put on a showcase for fans, it's a great time for basketball aficionados to drop a couple of wagers on the festivities.

The skills challenge is the first event on Saturday night and will feature a surprise course that challenges players on their shooting, passing and dribbling prowess.

The competition is four rounds and will feature three teams: the Antetokounmpo brothers (Giannis, Thanasis, Alex), Team Cavs (Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Evan Mobley) and Team Rookies (Cade Cunningham, Scottie Barnes, Josh Giddey).

Skills Challenge Winners Odds at FOX Bet

Team Rooks: -120 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Team Cavs: +130 (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Team Antetokounmpo: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Team Rooks is undoubtedly the favorite as they feature some of the most versatile stat-stuffing rookies in the league, while Team Cavs boasts two all-stars. However, Giannis is the reigning NBA Finals MVP and if he is locked in, he and his brothers are hard to bet against.

The second competition of the night is the 3-Point Contest, which features some of the best shooters in the game. Each sharpshooter is looking to take home their first long-distance trophy.

3-Point Contest odds at FOX Bet

Trae Young: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Fred VanVleet: +333 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Desmond Bane: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Zach LaVine: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Patty Mills: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Luke Kennard: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

CJ McCollum: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Karl-Anthony Towns: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

As repeat contestants, will Ice Trae or LaVine's experience shine through? Can upstarts like Bane or Kennard get hot and take home the trophy? Or do you like Mr. Towns' chance of representing the bigs and pulling off the huge upset? Should be a fun event to watch either way.

The final event on Saturday evening is the granddaddy of them all, the Slam Dunk competition. Similar to the 3-Point competition, a first-time winner is going home with the prize.

Slam Dunk Contest odds at FOX Bet

Jalen Green: +150 (bet $10 to win 25 total)

Obi Toppin: +175 (bet $10 to win 27.50 total)

Cole Anthony: +375 (bet $10 to win 47.50 total)

Juan Toscano-Anderson: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

While Green is the high-flying favorite, Obi competed in this event last year and may have a few tricks up his sleeve. Anthony and Toscano-Anderson aren't well known for their dunks, but they can certainly throw it down. Who do you like to slam down the trophy onto their fireplace mantle?

After all the festivities are completed on Saturday, we will have the 75th Annual All-Star game on Sunday evening as Team Durant squares off against Team Lebron.

All-Star Game odds at FOX Bet

Team Lebron: -227 (bet $10 to win $14.41 total)

Team Durant: +175 (bet $10 to win $27.5 total)

Clearly Team Lebron is the heavy favorite, however, the more intriguing bet is for All-Star Game MVP. The top 10 most likely players to win are :

Giannis Antetokounmpo: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

LeBron James: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Stephen Curry: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Trae Young: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Luka Doncic: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Nikola Jokic: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Jayson Tatum: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

DeMar DeRozan: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

LaMelo Ball: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Donovan Mitchell: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Will Giannis repeat as MVP? Can one of the young phenoms (Ball, Doncic or Young) take home the hardware? Or will veterans like LeBron and Curry remind everyone why they are generational talents?

All in all, this weekend provides fans with a lot of entertainment and tons of chances to wager on the fun. If any of these plays look enticing to you shoot your shot and head on over to FOX Bet.

