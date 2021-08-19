National Basketball Association LeBron James reacts after a poll on NBA's best player gives him little love 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It would be reasonable to think that after amassing countless accolades through 18 years in the NBA, LeBron James might be content to rest on his laurels.

But with his place atop the NBA's hierarchy apparently in jeopardy, he just might have a new source of motivation heading into his 19th season in the league.

In a recent poll of NBA executives conducted by Tim Bontemps of ESPN, one of the questions focused on picking the NBA's best player. James did not receive a single vote, with Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo splitting the votes.

James did receive mentions, but according to Bontemps, he didn't garner enough love to be voted the best amongst 10 NBA executives.

"The only other name even mentioned by those polled was James, though he ultimately didn't receive any votes. It was clear all three stars were on a level unto themselves at this point," Bontemps wrote.

And the news clearly made it onto James' radar, with the Lakers' superstar sending out a couple of tweets reacting to the news.

The last calendar year has been a mixed bag for James, but given his history, it is easy to understand why he might be miffed about the omission.

It was less than a year ago that he led the Lakers to an NBA championship in the Orlando bubble, capturing his fourth championship and fourth Finals MVP award in the process.

He was also one of the leading candidates for league MVP honors this past season before suffering a high ankle sprain that kept him out of a career-high 27 games.

That resulted in him returning at less than full strength before the playoffs, during which he averaged just 23.3 points per game in a first-round loss to the Phoenix Suns.

Meanwhile, Durant and Antetokounmpo thrived in the postseason.

Durant fell to Antetokounmpo's Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals, but not before delivering two 40-plus point performances in the last three games of the series.

Anteotkounmpo, on the other hand, bested Durant before going on to win his first NBA championship in epic fashion, with a 50-point closeout game against Phoenix to secure the title.

So while James isn't too far removed from his own glory, Durant and Antetokounmpo have been more dominant of late.

Whether they both are truly above James won't be settled until the 2021 season begins.

And this just makes the upcoming NBA season all the more intriguing.

