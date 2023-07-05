National Basketball Association
NBA In-Season Tournament taking shape, 'Final Four' to be played in Las Vegas
Published Jul. 5, 2023 8:04 p.m. ET

The NBA announced Wednesday that on Saturday, it will announce the parameters of its inaugural In-Season Tournament.

ESPN also reported that the "Final Four" will take place in Las Vegas at the top of December.

The league will reveal dates, structuring, locations and group brackets during the special. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver will also join the show to discuss the new midseason wrinkle.

It's already been reported that the tournament will be divided into six pools with five teams apiece, and pools will consist of teams within the same conference, but not necessarily the same division. Teams will play four group games, matching up with each team in their pool once, with winners advancing to a single-elimination stage. 

Each squad will have 80 games on their initial regular-season schedule, while those who don't qualify for elimination games in the tournament will have two more games added. The two teams who compete for the championship will play 83 total regular-season games. In addition, statistics for the games will count towards regular season totals, aside from the championship game.

Players who are part of the championship team will receive a $500,000 bonus. 

This is a developing story.

