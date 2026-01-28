LeBron James Retirement Odds: Will the King Take Final Bow by Next NBA Season?

In his 23rd season, LeBron James is showing no real signs of slowing down.

Perhaps, he's slower than yesteryear's James, but he's arguably still competing at an All-Star level — albeit as a (possible) reserve.

James' Lakers are 28-17 straight up (SU) and 25-20 against the spread (ATS). And the veteran superstar is contributing 22.4 points per game and six rebounds, both third-best on the team.

While King James' eventual NBA exit has been a topic of conversation for a few years, no fan or analyst really knows if the next LeBron decision will be when he announces he's stepping away from the game.

In the meantime, the market for his retirement announcement is already available.

Here's a look at the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as of Jan. 28.

LeBron James announces retirement by 2026-27 season

Yes: +144 (bet $10 to win $24.40 total)

No: -178 (bet $10 to win $15.62 total)

Back in October, James teased that he was making "the decision of all decisions." Naturally, retirement rumors took center stage. The decision ended up being a cheeky advertisement for Hennessy cognac.

However, when James does run off the court for the last time, he will do so having cemented one of the greatest legacies in the history of the game.

Over the course of his career, he's played for the Cavaliers, Heat and Lakers, and has won championships with each franchise. He was named Rookie of the Year in 2003 and has four regular-season MVPs, as well as four Finals MVPs. Over the course of his 23-year career, he's averaged 26.9 points, 7.5 boards and 7.4 assists.