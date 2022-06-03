National Basketball Association
NBA Finals 2022 odds: Boston Celtics new favorites to win the NBA title

1 hour ago

The Boston Celtics shocked the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday, winning 120-108. The Celtics put on a clinic in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Warriors 40-16 in the final 12 minutes after trailing by 15 points late in the third. 

On the gambling front, Boston went into the Finals as underdogs, +130 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $23). Boston is the first team to win a Finals game by double-digits after trailing by double-digits entering the fourth quarter. 

So after last night's historic comeback, the series odds have flipped mightily. The Celtics are now favored to win the title, with their odds currently sitting at -182 at FOX Bet.

Before the season started, FOX Bet had Boston at 40-1 to win it all. If the Celtics were to lift the Larry O'Brien trophy, they would be the largest underdogs, by far, to win the championship since 1984 (as far back as odds are available). 

Here's a fun fact: The winner of Game 1 has gone on to win the championship 71% of the time.

But, not everyone is ready to bury the Warriors just yet. FOX Sports betting expert Sam Panayotovich sees some potential value in the Warriors after losing Game 1.

"Golden State can still win this series and if you're a believer, this would be the time to buy stock at plus money." Sammy P explained. "The Warriors are 9-1 at home in the postseason and that doesn't happen by accident. 

"If you take the Dubs +150, and they win Game 2, the series price will be around a pick 'em heading back to Boston."

PICK: Warriors (+150 at FOX Bet) to win the series

