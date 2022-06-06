Boston Celtics
NBA Finals 2022: Grading Jayson Tatum’s Game 2 performance NBA Finals 2022: Grading Jayson Tatum’s Game 2 performance
Boston Celtics

NBA Finals 2022: Grading Jayson Tatum’s Game 2 performance

5 hours ago

After a double-digit win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, the Boston Celtics came crashing back down to Earth with a 107-88 loss to the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 on Sunday, which evened the series.

Boston's star forward Jayson Tatum led his team with 28 points, with 21 them coming in the first half. He added six rebounds, three assists and one steal, but he also accounted for four turnovers on the night.

On Monday, the "First Things First" crew broke down what went wrong for the Celtics in Game 2 while handing out grades for Tatum's performance. NBA analyst Chris Broussard, fresh off giving Tatum a "C" in Game 1, graded the Celtics star with a "B-minus" this time around, pointing out that Tatum improved from the opening game of the series and that his teammates played an even larger part in Boston's loss.

"[The Celtics] were within two (points) at halftime. Why? Because he had 21 points, and those 21 points helped them withstand their 11 turnovers," he said. "Some of them his — he had four, I'll give you that. But without his 21 (points), it would’ve been over at halftime. So, I'll give him credit for that. …

Jayson Tatum receives letter grade for Game 2 performance

Jayson Tatum receives letter grade for Game 2 performance
Despite a team-high 28-points, Jayson Tatum was unable to deliver a win for the Boson Celtics in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. Chris Broussard gives Tatum a letter grade for his performance in the loss. Watch to see what the Celtics' star gets scored, and whether Broussard thinks Tatum can bounce back.

"Look at Marcus Smart — 1-for-6, five turnovers, two points. Al Horford, everybody was praising Al after Game 1. He goes from 26 points to two, and you're saying nothing about Al Horford? Jaylen Brown goes 5-for-17, so look at them. Jayson was not your problem, it was these other guys."

Three of the Celtics' starters — Smart (1-for-6), Horford (1-for-4) and Robert Williams (1-for-1) — finished with two points apiece in Game 2. Brown put up 17 points while going 3-for-9 from downtown.

On the other side, Broussard's cohost Nick Wright graded Tatum more harshly because of the 19-point loss.

"Tatum's the guy who was the leader of a group project that failed, but everyone else in the group project was standing outside the classroom vaping while he was trying to present," Wright said. "Tatum didn't play great, but the rest of the rotation was an outright disaster. … Tatum was fine. He was too loose from the ball. He obviously was not good from 2 when he was exceptional from 3. His team got blown out, so he gets a ‘C.’"

"The other thing is … when the team gets blown out, the star player's plus-minus is always going to be disastrous because he's the last guy that the coach finally folds his hand on and is like, ‘OK, he’s not gonna play anymore either,'" Wright added.

However, it was Kevin Wildes who handed down the toughest grade — a "D-plus."

"I know he had 28 points because he got hot from 3, but 35 points was easily on the board," Wildes said. "He went 2-for-10 from 2s. He did have 28 points on the stat sheet, but two of those turnovers that he had immediately led to Stephen [Curry] 3s, so I'm minusing six points, which brings us down to 22 (points).

"Here's my biggest issue. Tatum is first-team All-NBA. … I hold Jayson Tatum to a high standard. I'm not buying, ‘Well, you know what? He did his part. Maybe Al Horford, who is 36 years old, maybe he should score a point.’ Man, that's not how it works. If you're a superstar, and you're first-team All-NBA, you can't be getting blown out. … Figure out a way to stop the bleeding. It's what superstars do."

Tatum & Co. will have a chance to bounce back when the series heads to Boston for Game 3 on Wednesday. 

Get more from Boston Celtics Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Did Draymond Green deserve ejection in Game 2?
Golden State Warriors

Did Draymond Green deserve ejection in Game 2?

3 hours ago
NBA Finals 2022: Celtics-Warriors series needs more drama
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022: Celtics-Warriors series needs more drama

4 hours ago
NBA odds: How to bet NBA Finals, lines, best bets for title and Finals MVP
National Basketball Association

NBA odds: How to bet NBA Finals, lines, best bets for title and Finals MVP

6 hours ago
NBA Finals 2022: Warriors return to physicality and flash in Game 2 win
National Basketball Association

NBA Finals 2022: Warriors return to physicality and flash in Game 2 win

10 hours ago
Warriors answer in Game 2, top Celtics to even NBA Finals
National Basketball Association

Warriors answer in Game 2, top Celtics to even NBA Finals

20 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes