National Basketball Association
NBA’s Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge
National Basketball Association

NBA’s Bryn Forbes arrested on family violence charge

40 mins ago

Bryn Forbes, an NBA free agent who has played for four teams over seven seasons, was arrested early Wednesday on a family violence charge in San Antonio, police records show.

Forbes, who was released last week by the Minnesota Timberwolves, was arrested on suspicion of assault with bodily injury, a misdemeanor, after a verbal argument with a female companion turned physical, according to police records.

Forbes was arrested at 5 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in north-central San Antonio. He was taken to the Bexar County Jail, where bail had not been set.

Jail records don’t list a lawyer who can speak on Forbes’ behalf.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to a police report, Forbes had an argument with a woman he is dating. Forbes struck the woman several times after the couple arrived home, according to the report. The San Antonio Fire Department and Emergency Medical Services responded to assist the woman.

The case remains under investigation.

Forbes, a 29-year-old father of two, played seven seasons in the NBA after going undrafted in 2016. He played at Cleveland State and Michigan State before the NBA.

Forbes signed as a free agent and played his first four seasons with the San Antonio Spurs. He joined the Milwaukee Bucks as a free agent in 2021 but returned to the Spurs the following season before being traded to the Denver Nuggets midway through that season.

Forbes signed with Minnesota in July, but the Timberwolves waived him last week to clear a roster spot after acquiring Mike Conley Jr. and Nickeil Alexander-Walker in a trade that sent D’Angelo Russell to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record $10M donation to Make-A-Wish
National Basketball Association

Michael Jordan marks 60th birthday with record $10M donation to Make-A-Wish

59 mins ago
2023 NBA title odds: Updated championship futures after trade deadline
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA title odds: Updated championship futures after trade deadline

6 hours ago
2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?
National Basketball Association

2023 NBA Buyout Market Tracker: Where will Wall, Westbrook land?

18 hours ago
NBA All-Star Game 2023: Schedule, rosters, voting, and draft
National Basketball Association

NBA All-Star Game 2023: Schedule, rosters, voting, and draft

1 day ago
NBA Stock Watch: Suns, Mavs swing for the fences at trade deadline
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: Suns, Mavs swing for the fences at trade deadline

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl 2023 Super Bowl 2023Daytona 500 Image Daytona 500College Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsNBA All-Star Game Image NBA All-Star Game 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL Draft
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes