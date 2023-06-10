Miami Heat mascot Burnie lands in ER after Conor McGregor punch
Conor McGregor is known for packing a punch. Unfortinuately for Burnie, the Miami Heat's mascot, the UFC star still has quite a wallop. Burnie and McGregor staged a fight during a break in the action of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but McGregor went a bit too far and sent the man inside the costume to the emergency room, per multiple reports.
The mascot actor was given pain medication and sent home where he is recovering, according to The Athletic. The fight, which was obviously meant to be a playful promotion given Burnie's boxing attire when "confronting" McGregor, quickly went viral on social media after the mascot was leveled by the legendary fighter.
Burnie originally approached McGregor, who threw a punch with his left hand that dropped Miami's mascot. McGregor then threw another punch with Burnie on the ground.
Adding insult to (literal) injury, the Heat were unable to even up the series at two games apiece, falling to the Denver Nuggets, 108-95.
Denver leads the series 3-1 and will look to close it out at home in Monday's Game 5. Burnie is in his 32nd season as Miami's mascot, dating back to the team's origination in 1991.
-
Secretariat won by HOW much? Putting historic Belmont Stakes victory into perspective
Nuggets take commanding 3-1 lead on Heat, one win from first title
49ers group headlined by two NBA players takes over Leeds United
-
Erik Spoelstra, Heat struggling to find, exploit Nuggets' weaknesses
NBA Finals 2023 odds: Hot betting trend for Nuggets-Heat
2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals prediction, picks, Game 5 odds, series odds, schedule
2023 NBA Championship odds: Denver Nuggets huge favorite to win NBA title
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, NBA Finals scores, dates
-
Secretariat won by HOW much? Putting historic Belmont Stakes victory into perspective
Nuggets take commanding 3-1 lead on Heat, one win from first title
49ers group headlined by two NBA players takes over Leeds United
-
Erik Spoelstra, Heat struggling to find, exploit Nuggets' weaknesses
NBA Finals 2023 odds: Hot betting trend for Nuggets-Heat
2023 NBA Playoffs Schedule: How to watch NBA Finals, TV, streaming, free
-
Heat vs Nuggets: NBA Finals prediction, picks, Game 5 odds, series odds, schedule
2023 NBA Championship odds: Denver Nuggets huge favorite to win NBA title
2023 NBA playoff bracket, standings: Updated schedule, NBA Finals scores, dates