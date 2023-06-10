National Basketball Association
Miami Heat mascot Burnie lands in ER after Conor McGregor punch
Updated Jun. 10, 2023 7:52 p.m. ET

Conor McGregor is known for packing a punch. Unfortinuately for Burnie, the Miami Heat's mascot, the UFC star still has quite a wallop. Burnie and McGregor staged a fight during a break in the action of Game 4 of the NBA Finals, but McGregor went a bit too far and sent the man inside the costume to the emergency room, per multiple reports.

The mascot actor was given pain medication and sent home where he is recovering, according to The Athletic. The fight, which was obviously meant to be a playful promotion given Burnie's boxing attire when "confronting" McGregor, quickly went viral on social media after the mascot was leveled by the legendary fighter.

Burnie originally approached McGregor, who threw a punch with his left hand that dropped Miami's mascot. McGregor then threw another punch with Burnie on the ground.

Adding insult to (literal) injury, the Heat were unable to even up the series at two games apiece, falling to the Denver Nuggets, 108-95

Denver leads the series 3-1 and will look to close it out at home in Monday's Game 5. Burnie is in his 32nd season as Miami's mascot, dating back to the team's origination in 1991.

