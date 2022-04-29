Is Luka Dončić one of the greatest playoff performers in NBA history?

National Basketball Association
The Dallas Mavericks are heading to the Western Conference Semifinals for the first time in over a decade, thanks in large part to Luka Dončić

The Mavs sealed a second-round playoff berth after defeating the Utah Jazz 98-96 in Game 6 to wrap up the first-round series.

Dončić, who missed the first three games of the series with a left calf strain, has shined since returning in Game 4. He averaged 29 points, 10.7 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game through the final three games.

On Friday's "First Things First," Nick Wright broke down why he had no doubt that the Mavs would get past the Jazz, and it has everything to do with Dončić and his dazzling ability.

"There was never a doubt, and it's not just because the Jazz are a fraudulent team that is about to be blown up. It is because the Dallas Mavericks employ an all-time great postseason performer [in Dončić]," he said.

"How about most points per game in playoff history, where does Luka Dončić stack up? Second all-time to one Michael Jeffrey Jordan. That's scoring. What about passing? … Is that Luka Dončić in the top eight? I think it is, along with five other Hall of Famers. … What about shooting? We're in a 3-point era. How does Luka stack up amongst the all-time great 3-point shooters in playoff history? Oh my goodness gracious. It's the Splash Brothers (Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson) and Luka."

Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss Dončić's performance against the Jazz and what they expect to see when he faces off against Chris Paul and the Suns.

Wright added to his argument by pointing out that Dončić has been able to accomplish all of this while being guarded by Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in 13 of his 16 playoff games — the Mavs played the LA Clippers in the opening round of the 2020 and 2021 playoffs — and after coming back from an injury mid-series in the other three games this year.

Dončić has averaged 32.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 8.8 assists in those 16 career postseason games. 

What's more, Dončić reached 500 playoff points in just 16 games, becoming the second-fastest NBA player to do so behind only Jordan (14 games).

However, Wright's cohost Chris Broussard isn't convinced that Dončić's name belongs in the playoff GOAT conversation yet, pointing out that the 23-year-old still has a ways to go.

"We all think Luka's gonna be great … but this is just way premature," he said. "Not to mention one of the stats you didn't put up there, the 63% foul shooting in the playoffs. … Foul shooting is where your mind has to be strong [because] you can shoot and not think about it, play on instinct all over the court. But when you get to that line, it's just you and your mind, and Luka shot 63% — falling from 75% in the regular season. So that tells me, he's gotta work on that. Not just physically, but mentally. He's won one round."

Dončić will now have a chance to prove either Wright or Broussard correct as the Mavs get set to take on the top-seeded Phoenix Suns in the second round, with Game 1 tipping off Monday.

