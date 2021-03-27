National Basketball Association Los Angeles Lakers' lack of movement at NBA trade deadline brings up questions 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Talks went deep into the night.

With the NBA trade deadline looming, the Los Angeles Lakers were reportedly in discussions with the Toronto Raptors about a trade that would have sent members of the Lakers’ starting backcourt – Dennis Schröder and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope – and draft picks to Toronto for Kyle Lowry.

Lowry, a six-time All-Star and championship point guard, is averaging 17.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 7.5 assists, and is known for his gritty defense, often ranking near the top of the league in charges drawn. With his leadership, passing ability and 3-point shooting, he could’ve provided the Lakers an all-around boost they desperately need.

In addition, Lowry would’ve given the Lakers their own version of a superstar trio, especially valuable while LeBron James and Anthony Davis are sidelined by injuries.

Instead, L.A. remain unchanged, trusting that their twosome of James and Davis will return to full strength and their existing roster will allow them to repeat as NBA champions.

According to sources, the price for Lowry was too high, as the Raptors also wanted Talen Horton-Tucker, an emerging young guard who has become a valuable piece of the Lakers' rotation in his second season.

But with their health in question, and the status of the Lakers without James and Davis (they are 1-4 in their last five), should the Lakers have passed on Lowry? And what does the lack of trade-deadline action mean for the franchise?

Los Angeles is fighting to stay in the hunt for a top seed in the West — currently fourth, with a record of 28-17 — and Lowry would've boosted the club's odds at winning another ring, according to Chris Broussard.

"I do think the Lakers missed an opportunity. They should have gotten Kyle Lowry," he said. "They made a mistake. The only thing that justifies this in my view is if the Lakers know secretly that LeBron and/or AD are not likely to come back 100 percent this year and they think the window is closing on winning this year."

While Lowry could have been a valuable addition in the short term, the 35-year-old is closer in age to the 36-year-old James, meaning he's likely on the downside of his career.

Lowry has missed seven games this season, after missing 14 last season. Although he played 78 games in 2017-18, he's only played over 70 games seven times in his 15-year career, and, he will become a free agent this offseason, reportedly wanting a hefty, two-year, $50 million contract extension to boot.

Looking long-term, Shannon Sharpe argued that throwing in the towel on the deal was actually the best move for the Lakers.

"You're talking about a 35-year-old rental ... I don't think he was going to be an upgrade. ... Was he going to change the life of the Lakers? Maybe he was going to help them tread water a little better until LeBron and them get back."

As far as treading water, Schröder – currently the Lakers' starting PG – has been solid since arriving in L.A. this past offseason.

On the season, he is averaging 15.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.8 assists, and since James went down on March 20, Schröder is putting up 18.5 points and 7.0 assists in the Lakers' last four.

Schröder was brought over from the Oklahoma City Thunder in November for Danny Green and the Lakers’ 2020 first-round pick. He is making $15.5 million in the final year of a four-year contract and became eligible for an extension in early February.

Negotiations for a new deal are reportedly at an impasse. Schröder rejected the franchise's two-year, $33.4 million offer, with his sights set on more years and money in his next deal, possibly the main reason why the Lakers offered him up for Lowry.

What's become clear is that the Lakers will be in need of a long-term fix at point guard after this season and into the future, because it won't be Lowry and it might not be Schröder.

But for now, all that matters is getting James and Davis back onto the court – that is the first point of order.

