National Basketball Association
LeBron or Durant: Who had the better 50-point performance? LeBron or Durant: Who had the better 50-point performance?
National Basketball Association

LeBron or Durant: Who had the better 50-point performance?

1 hour ago

Two of the NBA's best scorers are reaching peak form just weeks away from the postseason. 

Kevin Durant and LeBron James, each within a percentage point of the league scoring crown, wowed in recent games with a pair of dominant 50-point performances in spite of underachieving rosters. 

James willed a struggling Lakers team past the Wizards with a 50-point performance on Friday, also grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists in 36 minutes.

Meanwhile, Durant helped the Nets best the in-city rival Knicks with 53 points, nine assists and six rebounds in 43 minutes on Sunday.

On Monday's edition of "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless debated which superstar had the better performance, with Bayless unsurprisingly questioning James' competition and late-game antics.

"Do you have any shame at all LeBron?" Bayless said. "It's the Wizards, it's the freaking Wizards and you celebrate like that? You've lost it."

Bayless went on to say that Durant's heroic performance on Sunday showed the elite closing ability that he believes James lacks, after Durant sunk four-straight game-sealing free throws.

"What will Kevin Durant do that LeBron will never ever do?" Bayless asked. "He goes to the free throw line. We all know that LeBron James runs from the late-game free-throw line because he doesn't trust himself to stand there by himself. And [Durant] goes, ‘Swish.’"

Despite the Wizards (29-37) and Knicks (28-40) sporting similar records, Bayless insisted that Durant's 50-point game came against much hotter opposition, considering the Knicks had won three of four before taking on the Nets, including blowout road victories over the Mavericks and Clippers, and a narrow loss to the surging Grizzlies in Memphis. 

The Wizards, conversely, took the floor without their leader and All-Star guard Bradley Beal

Sharpe took a more arithmetic approach in comparing the performances, looking at James' superior efficiency and impact upon his teammates. 

James missed just seven shots against Washington, and the Lakers also felt LeBron's absences heavily, as James posted a plus-22 when on the floor and L.A. posted a minus-9 without "The King" in play. 

Durant finished at plus-11 and Brooklyn was minus-8 without him in the lineup.

James also went 6-for-6 from the floor in the fourth quarter.

"Everybody always loves to talk about the efficiency [with] which Kevin Durant plays," Sharpe said. "Well, I don't know. Kevin Durant was 51%, LeBron shot 72%. It took Kevin Durant 37 shots while it took LeBron 25 shots."

LeBron, not KD, had the better 50-point game — Shannon Sharpe I UNDISPUTED

LeBron, not KD, had the better 50-point game — Shannon Sharpe I UNDISPUTED
LeBron James dropped 50 points in a win against the Washington Wizards on Friday that Frank Vogel called a quote, 'epic performance' afterward. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant dropped 53 points on Sunday against the New York Knicks. Shannon Sharpe explains why LeBron had the better 50-point performance over the weekend.

Sharpe also highlighted the lack of help LeBron had from Russell Westbrook and the cavalcade of aging, struggling Lakers. Westbrook scored just five points and was 2-for-11 shooting.

"[James] had a 185 pound anchor hanging around his neck, which is Russell Westbrook."

Regardless of who took the court beside them, it seems like there is little on this earth that can hold down James and Durant, at least during this past weekend.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and sports history's worst retirements
National Football League

Tom Brady, Michael Jordan and sports history's worst retirements

4 hours ago
Kevin Durant shines with 53-point game in Nets' victory over Knicks
Brooklyn Nets

Kevin Durant shines with 53-point game in Nets' victory over Knicks

1 day ago
LeBron James defies age with another 50-point game
National Basketball Association

LeBron James defies age with another 50-point game

1 day ago
Is Gregg Popovich the greatest coach in NBA history?
National Basketball Association

Is Gregg Popovich the greatest coach in NBA history?

2 days ago
Nets dominate first of (hopefully) many matchups with Sixers
National Basketball Association

Nets dominate first of (hopefully) many matchups with Sixers

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesDaytona 500 Event Daytona 500College Basketball Rankings College Basketball RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes