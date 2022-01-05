Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James reestablishing royal reign in Year 19 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Who better than LeBron James to defy the odds?

In his 19th season, at age 37, not only is James showing he's still a highly productive player, but he's making an argument that he's still the best player in the league.

For the season, James is averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 52% from the field, 37% from 3-point range and 77.3% from the free-throw line.

These numbers aren't just dominant for James at this age, but hold up as some of the best totals of his career.

His current scoring average would be his highest since the 2009-10 season, when he was age 25 and won his second NBA MVP award. His 3-point percentage would be his highest mark since the 2013-14 season, when he was 29 and a member of the Miami Heat.

And his free-throw percentage would be his highest since the 2008-09 season, when he was 24 and won his first MVP award as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James' level of play so far has convinced Nick Wright that he remains the guy he wants on his side most when the spotlight is the brightest.

He explained why on "First Things First."

"If you're asking me right now who would I rather have for an NBA Finals series, LeBron or KD? LeBron or Steph [Curry]? LeBron or [Nikola] Jokic? There's no question," Wright said.

After losing five straight in mid-December –– a stretch over which James averaged 31.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists –– the Lakers have won four of their last five games with James continuing to elevate his play, putting up 33.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over that stretch.

And in Tuesday's win over Sacramento, James let the Kings know who was the real royalty.

Chris Broussard applauded James for his performance, but was not a fan of his aggression toward the Kings' bench.

"This is beneath the King," Broussard said.

But maybe –– just maybe –– a big game against the lowly Kings was just what the doctor ordered for the NBA's longtime royalty.

Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.