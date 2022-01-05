Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James reestablishing royal reign in Year 19 LeBron James reestablishing royal reign in Year 19
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James reestablishing royal reign in Year 19

1 hour ago

Who better than LeBron James to defy the odds?

In his 19th season, at age 37, not only is James showing he's still a highly productive player, but he's making an argument that he's still the best player in the league.

For the season, James is averaging 28.6 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.5 assists while shooting 52% from the field, 37% from 3-point range and 77.3% from the free-throw line.

These numbers aren't just dominant for James at this age, but hold up as some of the best totals of his career.

His current scoring average would be his highest since the 2009-10 season, when he was age 25 and won his second NBA MVP award. His 3-point percentage would be his highest mark since the 2013-14 season, when he was 29 and a member of the Miami Heat.

And his free-throw percentage would be his highest since the 2008-09 season, when he was 24 and won his first MVP award as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

James' level of play so far has convinced Nick Wright that he remains the guy he wants on his side most when the spotlight is the brightest.

He explained why on "First Things First."

"If you're asking me right now who would I rather have for an NBA Finals series, LeBron or KD? LeBron or Steph [Curry]? LeBron or [Nikola] Jokic? There's no question," Wright said.

After losing five straight in mid-December –– a stretch over which James averaged 31.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists –– the Lakers have won four of their last five games with James continuing to elevate his play, putting up 33.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists over that stretch. 

And in Tuesday's win over Sacramento, James let the Kings know who was the real royalty.

Chris Broussard applauded James for his performance, but was not a fan of his aggression toward the Kings' bench. 

"This is beneath the King," Broussard said.

But maybe –– just maybe –– a big game against the lowly Kings was just what the doctor ordered for the NBA's longtime royalty. 

Get more from Los Angeles Lakers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
LeBron James can't overcome Westbrook turnovers, Sharpe says
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James can't overcome Westbrook turnovers, Sharpe says

1 day ago
Colin Cowherd's New Year's Resolutions for Rodgers, Steelers and more
National Football League

Colin Cowherd's New Year's Resolutions for Rodgers, Steelers and more

4 days ago
A veteran's guide to getting back in the NBA as a COVID sub
National Basketball Association

A veteran's guide to getting back in the NBA as a COVID sub

4 days ago
NFL parity, CFP expansion and other New Year's resolutions
National Football League

NFL parity, CFP expansion and other New Year's resolutions

5 days ago
LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down as he turns 37
National Basketball Association

LeBron James shows no signs of slowing down as he turns 37

6 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC Boxing
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young The No. 1 Ranked Show with RJ Young
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNFL Standings NFL StandingsCollege Football Rankings College Football RankingsWWE Videos WWE VideosCollege Basketball Highlights College Basketball Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes