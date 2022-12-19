Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James on Anthony Davis injury: 'A minor setback for a major comeback' 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

During Los Angeles Lakers training camp, Anthony Davis said he had one individual goal this season: Play all 82 games.

Following two injury-riddled seasons, it was clear that he wasn't ready to dream about becoming an MVP when he feared another acronym: DNP.

It didn't take long for the hammer to fall.

Less than one-third of the way into the season, Davis suffered a right foot injury that reportedly could sideline him for at least a month. It happened after he collided with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic's leg in midair during a game Friday.

For a player who has seemingly been trying to prove to the world that he's not made of glass for much of his career, this was a disappointing blow. And it came at a time when Davis was playing some of his best basketball of his life, leading the team in points (27.4), rebounds (12.1) and blocks (2.1).

Anthony Davis to FoxSports.com: 'I know what I'm capable of doing'

"When you're playing at that type of level, man, it's hard to face the situation where you may miss multiple games or whatever," Lakers coach Darvin Ham said after the Lakers' 119-117 win over Washington on Sunday.

Against the Wizards, Davis wore street clothes (which has become his nickname) and cheered his team on from the bench, an all-too-familiar sight for the big man who only played in 76 combined games the past two seasons.

At one point following the game, Davis quickly walked through the locker room passing reporters and teammates. He looked straight ahead, poker-faced. But it's no secret how upsetting this is for him.

Ham said he has tried to cheer up Davis, telling him to ignore the chatter about him always being hurt. "To hell what people have to say," Ham said he emphasized to Davis. Ham added that Davis' 5-year-old daughter, Nala, even tried to lift her father's spirits after he suffered the injury.

Perhaps no one on the Lakers feels for Davis more than LeBron James, who not only will have to take on the brunt of the load a few weeks shy of his 38th birthday, but who also considers Davis his close friend.

"It's definitely disappointing to see him have to go through it, especially the work that he's put into it," said James, who had 33 points, seven rebounds and nine assists against the Wizards. "Doesn't cheat the game, shows up, prepares himself, goes out and, obviously, he's been dominant this year.

"To have this setback right now, I know it can be tough on him, for sure. Just trying to – whatever I can do to keep his mind fresh. A minor setback for a major comeback. And we're going to try to hold down the fort as long as we can until we get our No. 1 guy back."

This undoubtedly puts the Lakers in a very tough position.

They're already sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference with a record of 13-16, and now they've just lost the guy who has been their best player all season. James and Russell Westbrook are going to try to pick up the slack, and the team is going to turn to Thomas Bryant for help down low.

But entering trade season, this also raises some interesting questions.

Will the Lakers be more likely to make a trade because of Davis' extended absence? Or will this increase their chances of standing pat because they believe they haven't had enough time to fully assess the team and its potential?

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverly chat during the Lakers game against the Wizards on Dec. 18. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

When James was asked if he's concerned the latter will happen, he denied having any knowledge of the matter, even though Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has made it very clear that he consults James on decisions.

"Not a question for me," James said. "I have no idea. When I'm playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game. I'm not in the front office, so we'll see."

Ham added that Davis' absence shouldn't impact the team's approach around trades, stressing that whether Davis is in the lineup, the team is "constantly looking" for ways to improve.

The Lakers need help in a lot of areas. They have the second-worst 3-point percentage in the league (32.5%) and they're 19th in offensive rating (111).

And now they'll be without Davis, who has scored at least 30 points in nine games this season, including a 55-point, 17-rebound performance earlier this month. They've lost their offensive powerhouse, rim protector and best defender.

Ham, as always, tried to remain optimistic, flashing a wide smile and calling this an opportunity for Davis to help him coach. He added that James will play the five more, and he looks forward to what he called a "period of discovery."

"When you're missing a huge piece like AD, it allows you to mix and match," Ham said. "And I think people are getting caught up in him not being there, but I'm looking at another opportunity to see what we have and what combinations we can throw out there, so, upon his return, we can have several, several different bullets in the chamber that we can use."

But no matter how one tries to spin things, there's no denying the truth.

For the Lakers, this is deeply disappointing.

And for Davis, it's exasperating.

He was playing MVP-caliber basketball. He had finally reminded the world what he could do. He was thriving.

And now, he's back on the bench, wearing street clothes.

