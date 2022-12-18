National Basketball Association Lakers' Anthony Davis injures right foot, could miss month or more 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, as originally reported by The Athletic and confirmed by the Associated Press.

The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.

Davis — who leads the Lakers with averages of 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per game and is in the NBA’s MVP conversation — was injured in the first half of the Lakers’ win over Denver on Friday night. He did not play after halftime.

It is yet another in a long line of injury woes for the eight-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection. He missed 36 of the Lakers’ 72 regular-season games in the 2020-21 season, then didn’t play in 42 of their 82 games last season.

Another extended absence awaits. The Lakers entered Sunday’s game against Washington with a 12-16 record, good for only 12th place in the Western Conference and outside the playoff picture.

