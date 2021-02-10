National Basketball Association Could LeBron James' extended minutes be costly for the Lakers? 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NBA's defending champs are on a tear.

The Los Angeles Lakers won their fifth consecutive game on Monday night, tying the Milwaukee Bucks and Utah Jazz for the longest active streak in the league with an overtime victory against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers with 28 points, 14 boards and 12 assists for his third triple-double of the season and his second in three games.

In addition to leading the Lakers in those categories, he also set the pace for the team with 42 minutes played in the 119-112 win.

And against the Detroit Pistons on Saturday, James clocked 46 minutes in a 135-129 double OT win, making Monday night the first time he's gone 40-plus minutes in back-to-back regular-season wins since 2018.

Keep in mind, he's doing this at age 36, in his 18th season in the NBA.

There's also the fact that he's coming off of the shortest offseason not just in league history, but in the history of the NFL, NHL and MLB, too, due to the pandemic, per ESPN.

Given all of those circumstances, it would stand to reason that James might sit out a few games or at least dial back the minutes.

"Load management" has been all the craze in the NBA in recent years, after all, and was a talking point for James and the Lakers before the season tipped off around Christmas.

But instead, James has started all 25 games for the 19-6 Lakers in this condensed NBA season.

And while his average of 34.5 minutes per game is the lowest of his lengthy career, he's still tied for 25th in that category as of Tuesday morning.

Of the seven NBA players that have started 25 games this season, James ranks third with 34.5 minutes per game. He clocks in behind a pair of New York Knicks players in Julius Randle (age 26) and RJ Barrett (age 20), who play for Tom Thibodeau.

And it's no state secret that Coach Thibs likes squeezing extra minutes out his players.

Will these extended minutes wind up costing the Lakers in the long run?

Skip Bayless preached caution on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed," while also sensing a hint of desperation in James in his quest to add to his GOAT credentials.

"There's one [stat], it's the golden chalice out there. It's the be-all and the end-all. It's Kareem's all-time points scored. ... He can do it, but he needs to keep on keeping on."

If James has his eyes on Abdul-Jabbar's record of 38,387 points scored, he'll need to rack up more than 3,500 over the course of the next few years.

That's still a long way off, however. The more immediate goal for James & Co. is defending their NBA title, which Shannon Sharpe said factors into The King having to play extra minutes.

"They got off that unbelievable start last year. Remember, they were 20-3, [but] the West is a little better this year. I think the thing is ... he wants to come out of the ball game, but you're jockeying for seeding. And seeding matters."

Whether or not he's being overworked, what James and the Lakers are doing right now is working.

And the oddsmakers at FOX Bet are projecting big things for L.A. down the stretch, with the Lakers favored to win the title at +240 and LeBron the MVP favorite at +225.

With a healthy James, the sky is the limit. He and the Lakers will have to be careful they don't get too close to the sun, though.

Enter the NBA Challenge contest on the FOX Super 6 app for free and you can win this week's $25,000 jackpot! Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from National Basketball Association Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.