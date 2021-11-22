LeBron James, Isaiah Stewart draw suspensions for bloody scuffle

National Basketball Association
1 hour ago

LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were punished by the NBA in the wake of their scuffle that turned bloody on Sunday. 

Monday afternoon, the NBA announced suspensions for James and Stewart, with the Lakers superstar receiving one game and the Pistons forward receiving two.

The incident occured in LeBron's second game back after an extended absence due to an abdominal injury. He and Stewart were both ejected after nearly coming to blows.

On the play in question, James and Stewart got tangled up as they tried to box each other out during a Pistons free-throw attempt in the third quarter. But Stewart lost the battle after James sent him to the ground with an elbow to his eye. The blow drew blood, and Stewart was irate following what he believed to be a dirty play.

James was adamant about it being an accident as the benches cleared, but Stewart still wanted to get a piece of him. He made a few attempts to get within striking distance of The King, but was held back by a slew of teammates and coaches. 

Both players were ejected — Stewart for his role in the scrum, James for the foul, which referees labeled a flagrant 2 foul. It's just the second time that James has been ejected in his 19-year career. His first ejection happened in 2017 — 15 years into his NBA career — during his second stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers

After the game, Davis said that LeBron attempted to apologize to Stewart immediately after the foul, which led to stitches for Stewart.

"Everyone in the league knows LeBron is not a dirty guy," Davis said.

On Monday, the question: "Was it a dirty play?" was a hot topic of discussion.

Shannon Sharpe of "Undisputed" said he didn't think the hit from James was intentional. 

"No, I do not think it was a dirty play," Sharpe said. "I think it was a play that LeBron should've been ejected. ... But I do not believe LeBron James intentionally hit this man in his face. ... You can't automatically assume, Skip, if something egregious happens, that it was intent. That it was an intentional act."

Shannon Sharpe breaks down whether LeBron James elbowing Isaiah Stewart was intentional or not
Shannon Sharpe explains why he believes the play was an unintentional act.

However, Skip Bayless said Monday he believed the referees confirmed the incident clearly was dirty.

"If it's not dirty, why did the refs take one quick look at it — it was under a minute — and they threw him out with a Flagrant 2?" Bayless asked. "How can a Flagrant 2 not be dirty? ... It is dirty. Flat out. The referees confirmed quickly: dirty play."

Skip Bayless on LeBron elbowing Isaiah Stewart: ‘How can a flagrant 2 NOT be dirty?’
Skip Bayless breaks down why LeBron's play was a dirty and intentional act.

There was plenty of commentary on Twitter following the wild incident.

