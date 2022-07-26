National Basketball Association
Will LeBron James sign contract extension with Lakers? Will LeBron James sign contract extension with Lakers?
National Basketball Association

Will LeBron James sign contract extension with Lakers?

4 hours ago

As of August 4, LeBron James will be eligible to ink a two-year, $97 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers.

But with the team's future — including its upcoming season — in limbo, James' preference is about as known to the public as his home address.

There's no telling whether James views Los Angeles as a feasible long-term home to close out his career, but there's a great belief within several circles that his choice to remain stagnant with regard to his next contract is directly tied to the Lakers' ability to build a championship supporting cast around him.

"The only leverage that LeBron has ever played is, ‘If you want me to sign back, I need to know that you’re invested,'" Shannon Sharpe said on Tuesday's episode of "Undisputed."

"Since the second year, it's been win or bust. He knows the expectations he came in with. He wasn't going to wait to build and trust the process. He's like, ‘I’m on a right-now schedule.' The Lakers are on, ‘Well, we have to see about 2027 and 2029.' … He's going to see if the Lakers are going to exhaust every possible angle that they possess in order to ensure that they have every opportunity to compete for a championship."

Will LeBron pen two-year, $97 million extension with Lakers?

Will LeBron pen two-year, $97 million extension with Lakers?
LeBron James becomes eligible to sign a two-year, $97 million extension on August 4. Shannon Sharpe discusses whether he expects James to re-sign, and if so, when.

For Skip Bayless, the holdout represents a power struggle between James and Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

"Jeanie is upstairs saying ‘Enough!’ [to LeBron]," Bayless said. "'LeBron wanted [Russell] Westbrook, and now we are stuck with Russ for one more year because we gave in last year to him.'"

Bayless also argued that the pendulum could very well be swinging in Buss' direction given James' age and her knowledge of his love for Southern California.

"August 4, the clock will start to tick, but it will tick for a long time, because you don't have to commit until next season starts. [James] could become a free agent, which he's done before, and work the system beautifully. 

"He's always waited it out, and had great patience. Now, he's up against Jeanie Buss, and it's a clash between them of who has the power. LeBron is now going on 38, Year 20, and I think she's banking on him staying and finishing here. He loves it here, his family does, it's perfect for him in Hollywood. I think she's saying, ‘We hold all the cards.’"

James had one of his best statistical seasons at age 36-37, posting 30.3 points, 8.2 boards and 6.2 assists per game in 56 contests. He also registered his best field goal percentage (52.4%) and effective field goal percentage (.590) since 2017-18.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Loyal Lillard: Is Dame 'rotting away' in Portland?
Damian Lillard

Loyal Lillard: Is Dame 'rotting away' in Portland?

4 hours ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Magic Johnson ranks No. 4
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Magic Johnson ranks No. 4

7 hours ago
Celtics emerge as potential Kevin Durant suitors
National Basketball Association

Celtics emerge as potential Kevin Durant suitors

1 day ago
Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Tim Duncan ranks No. 5
National Basketball Association

Top 50 NBA players from last 50 years: Tim Duncan ranks No. 5

3 days ago
Russell Westbrook and the Lakers: How we got here
National Basketball Association

Russell Westbrook and the Lakers: How we got here

5 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes