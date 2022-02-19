National Basketball Association
LeBron James: 'My last year will be played with my son' LeBron James: 'My last year will be played with my son'
National Basketball Association

LeBron James: 'My last year will be played with my son'

2 hours ago

As LeBron James gets set to compete in his 18th NBA All-Star Game this weekend, questions surrounding when he will officially "hang it up" continue to surface.

In an interview with Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, James confirmed that he would like his last year to be played with his son Bronny, who is currently a junior at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, California.

"My last year will be played with my son," James told The Athletic. "Wherever Bronny is at, that's where I'll be. I would do whatever it takes to play with my son for one year."

Bronny James is 17 years old and will be draft-eligible in two more years under the current "one and done" rule. However, NBA commissioner Adam Silver has gone on record saying that he is not a fan of the current rule.

If Silver were to eliminate the current one-and-done rule and players were allowed to jump straight from high school to the NBA, LeBron and his son could potentially play together as early as the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, LeBron is in his 19th NBA season and just turned 37 years old his past December. He is signed with the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2022-23 season.

James signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Lakers last year, but said that money would not factor into his decision to play with his son.

"It's not about the money at that point," James added.

If LeBron and Bronny were to play together in the NBA, they would become the first father-son duo to ever play together at the same time. It has happened in other sports, including baseball, when Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. played together for two seasons back in 1990 and '91 as members of the Seattle Mariners.

