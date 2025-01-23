National Basketball Association Lakers' LeBron James, Bronny James reportedly turned down Skills Challenge invite Updated Jan. 23, 2025 7:50 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James and his son, Bronny James, turned down the chance to make history again. The two declined to compete in the 2025 Kia Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star weekend, according to league insider Chris Haynes. They would've been the first father-son duo to compete in the Skills Challenge.

The report also noted that the younger James did not accept an invitation to join the Rising Stars team as a G League player. San Francisco, home of the Golden State Warriors, will host this year's NBA All-Star weekend.

'It was a special moment' — Magic Johnson shares his thoughts on LeBron & Bronny James playing together for the first time

The Jameses first made history in the Lakers' season opener, the first time that a father and son played together in the same NBA game.

Los Angeles selected Bronny James with the No. 55 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft out of USC. He has appeared in 11 NBA games this season, averaging just 2.3 minutes. He has been up and down between the Los Angeles Lakers and their G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

In seven G League games, the younger James has played 26.9 minutes per contest and averaged 13.4 points, 3.9 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, while shooting 36.6/21.2/66.7.

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old James is averaging 23.7 points, 9.0 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game, while shooting 51.3/39.8/76.3. He was named an All-Star for a record 21st time Thursday.

The Lakers entered their Thursday night matchup against the Boston Celtics at 23-18, good for the fifth seed in the Western Conference.

