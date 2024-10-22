National Basketball Association Lebron James, Bronny become first-ever father-son duo to play together in NBA game Updated Oct. 22, 2024 11:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

LeBron James' dream of sharing an NBA court with his son has officially been achieved.

With 3:40 remaining in the second quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' season-opening game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, head coach J.J. Redick inserted rookie guard Bronny James into the team's lineup next to his father. It's the first time in NBA history a father and son have played in the same game, let alone on the same team.

The James duo is now in rare company among the vast history of North American professional sports. There has only been one other high-profile situation where a father and son played together on a major American sports team — Ken Griffey Jr. and Sr. on the Seattle Mariners in the 1990 and 1991 MLB seasons.

And after Ken Griffey Jr. vowed over the summer to attend in person with is father if LeBron and Bronny James should take the court together in an NBA game, both Griffeys honored that promise at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday.

The only other high-profile case of a father and son competing together in North American professional sports happened in NASCAR when Dale Earnhardt Jr. began competing alongside his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr., until the latter's tragic death in 2001.

