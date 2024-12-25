National Basketball Association Lakers big man Anthony Davis exits Christmas game with sprained left ankle Published Dec. 25, 2024 10:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Lakers big man Anthony Davis didn't return to the game for Los Angeles against Golden State on Wednesday night after spraining his left ankle midway through the first quarter.

Davis stepped awkwardly and rolled the ankle while moving through the paint toward the Lakers basket and exited with 4:48 remaining in the quarter. He went to the locker room and initially was listed as questionable to come back.

The 6-foot-10 Davis had already been questionable to play coming into the Christmas Day matchup with Stephen Curry and the Warriors because of a bruised left shoulder.

He missed all three of his field-goal tries and grabbed two rebounds in seven minutes of action.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

