National Basketball Association Lakers' Anthony Davis out indefinitely with stress injury in foot 41 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed Friday.

The Lakers provided no clarity on the specific nature of Davis’ injury or a timetable for his return, saying only that updates "will be provided when appropriate."

Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday night when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets (10:30 p.m. ET). He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket.

Davis missed more than half of Los Angeles’ games due to various injuries over the previous two seasons, and the star big man’s latest significant injury is a major blow to the Lakers’ hopes of contention.

Los Angeles had won 10 of 16 with Davis playing superbly over the previous 4 1/2 weeks before his current injury.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds this season, the best totals of his four seasons with the Lakers. He is also contributing 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocked shots per game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more