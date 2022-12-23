National Basketball Association
Lakers' Anthony Davis out indefinitely with stress injury in foot
National Basketball Association

Lakers' Anthony Davis out indefinitely with stress injury in foot

41 mins ago

Anthony Davis is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, the Los Angeles Lakers confirmed Friday.

The Lakers provided no clarity on the specific nature of Davis’ injury or a timetable for his return, saying only that updates "will be provided when appropriate."

Davis will miss his fourth straight game Friday night when the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets (10:30 p.m. ET). He was injured last week during a win over Denver when he landed awkwardly underneath the basket.

Davis missed more than half of Los Angeles’ games due to various injuries over the previous two seasons, and the star big man’s latest significant injury is a major blow to the Lakers’ hopes of contention. 

Los Angeles had won 10 of 16 with Davis playing superbly over the previous 4 1/2 weeks before his current injury.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points and 12.1 rebounds this season, the best totals of his four seasons with the Lakers. He is also contributing 2.6 assists and 2.1 blocked shots per game.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki among Basketball HOF nominees
National Basketball Association

Dwyane Wade, Dirk Nowitzki among Basketball HOF nominees

1 day ago
Ryan Turell seeks to become NBA's first Orthodox Jew: 'Hopefully this opens the pathway'
National Basketball Association

Ryan Turell seeks to become NBA's first Orthodox Jew: 'Hopefully this opens the pathway'

2 days ago
Source: Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion
National Basketball Association

Source: Mat Ishbia agrees to buy Suns, Mercury for $4 billion

3 days ago
NBA Stock Watch: New York basketball is kicking, Wizards are not
National Basketball Association

NBA Stock Watch: New York basketball is kicking, Wizards are not

3 days ago
LeBron James on Anthony Davis injury: 'A minor setback for a major comeback'
Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James on Anthony Davis injury: 'A minor setback for a major comeback'

4 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes