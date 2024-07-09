Kevin Durant will miss Team USA's exhibition vs. Canada with calf strain
Kevin Durant will not play in the Team USA men's basketball exhibition opener against Canada on Wednesday (10:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports App).
Durant has been dealing with a left calf strain since training camp for the Paris 2024 Olympics began last Saturday, and has not yet been a full participant in the team's activities. He was held out of Team USA's walkthrough Tuesday, and has not been part of any full-contact drills or scrimmages.
Durant said he suffered the injury about 10 days prior to the team's first practice day on July 6.
"He’s already been doing things on the side, just not with the team yet," head coach Steve Kerr said, via The Athletic.
"He said he’s feeling pretty good, and we’ll just keep taking it day by day," Kerr continued. "It won’t be long before he’s out on the court with us."
Durant has the chance to return to competition in exhibition matches against either Australia (July 15) or Serbia (July 17). Both games will be held in Abu Dhabi and will also be shown on the FOX family of networks.
Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard – who's been dealing with knee inflammation – said he expects to play in the exhibition match Wednesday.
"Everything’s been good so far, steady," Leonard said, via The Athletic. "Hopefully it stays that way."
Jayson Tatum, who missed the first two days of practice due to personal reasons, also rejoined the team Tuesday. He participated in the walkthroughs alongside Joel Embiid, Jrue Holiday, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker and Stephen Curry. They went up against a group of LeBron James, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Haliburton, Leonard, Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo.
