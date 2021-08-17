Philadelphia 76ers Are the Philadelphia 76ers gambling by extending Joel Embiid? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Fans in Philadelphia can begin to breathe easy after a tumultuous offseason.

After another early playoff exit, and discussions of All-Star Ben Simmons being on the trading block, it had not been an easy summer for the Philadelphia 76ers to date, but they finally have reason to smile on Tuesday, thanks to the news that center Joel Embiid has signed a contract extension that locks him in with the franchise for four more seasons.

The $196 million added onto the last year of Embiid's current deal will bring his total earnings through the 2026-27 season to $261 million.

Embiid negotiated the deal himself and was in line for a new max extension after finishing second in MVP voting in the 2020-21 season.

For more up-to-date news on all things Sixers, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app.

There is reason to see this deal as a win for both sides, with Embiid coming off his best season yet, averaging a career-high 28.5 points while shooting career-highs from the field (51.3%), 3-point line (37.7%) and the free-throw line (85.9%).

His individual performance had a positive impact on the Sixers as a team, with Philly finishing first in the Eastern Conference standings in the regular season with a record of 49-23.

The Sixers' .681 winning percentage this past season is the highest of the Embiid era in Philadelphia, which would have been good enough for nearly 56 wins across an 82 game schedule (this past season was only 72 games).

The Sixers' regular season-high in wins since drafting Embiid is 52 games, back during the 2017-18 season.

But for as great as Embiid has been when in the lineup, with four straight All-Star selections to his name, his time on the floor has been limited.

As Colin Cowherd pointed out on "The Herd," this deal could prove risky for the Sixers.

"This comes obviously with a major risk. He was drafted in 2014. He has played in less than 50% of the games – 48%. And he was hurt in the playoffs last year."

After being drafted in 2014, Embiid did not play his first two seasons in the NBA due to multiple foot injuries.

Upon making his debut in 2016, he was only able to play 31 games due to a left meniscus injury. That left knee has proven to be worrisome for Embiid for the duration of his career, with him missing eight consecutive games in 2019 due to left knee soreness, and then a bone bruise in the same knee this past season that kept him out of 10 games.

His right knee also became an issue this past season, suffering a partially torn meniscus in the knee, which he played with the entire postseason.

He has yet to play more than 64 games in any single regular season.

Despite the injury history, Skip Bayless said on "Undisputed" that he believes Embiid is capable of leading the Sixers to a championship, provided they don't trade Simmons.

"I believe they are highly capable of winning a championship but I believe in Ben Simmons," Bayless said. "I wouldn't give him up, he's too valuable to give up."

Shannon Sharpe disagreed. He believes that Simmons must be traded, and without knowing what kind of players the 76ers would get in return, not to mention Embiid's history of injuries, it's impossible to predict a championship coming to Philadelphia.

"I just don't see it happening, Skip," Sharpe said. "This contract might age bad in three years, given his injury history."

There is no denying Embiid's ability to dominate when healthy. But whether or not he will be on the court enough to make the 76ers a championship threat remains to be seen.

The 76ers, though, believe Embiid is worth the gamble. They're ready o continue to trust the process.

For more up-to-date news on all things NBA, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app.

Get more from Philadelphia 76ers Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.