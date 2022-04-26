National Basketball Association
Is James Harden to blame for Sixers not closing out Raptors?

Joel Embiid is hobbling. James Harden is regressing. Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris are slumping. Is it time to panic in Philadelphia?

Following the 76ers’ 103-88 loss at home to the Fred VanVleet-less Raptors, Shannon Sharpe says his level of concern is only 3.5 out of 10 for Philly, which still leads 3-2 as the first-round series returns to Toronto — but that 3.5 can shoot up the scale quickly.

"They still have the better team, but they’re playing with fire," Sharpe said on "Undisputed." "You know when you get a team and you get an opportunity to kick them out the house, you better put them out. Because if they get comfortable, they’re not going to want to leave." 

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe talk Sixers-Raptors, as Philly attempts to stave off Toronto's comeback efforts.

The Sixers looked anything but comfortable Monday night. Harden, in fact, hasn’t looked right the entire series. He’s shooting 37.6% from the field and averaging 18.4 points. He’s yet to top 22 points versus the Raptors, or in the month of April.

In Philly’s consecutive losses, the former MVP made nine shots and committed nine turnovers. 

"Something is wrong with James Harden," Sharpe said. "That man’s got a hip problem, a hamstring, ain’t no way James Harden has gotten that bad that quick. That man is aging right before our very [eyes]. He’s aging in dog years. James Harden’s gotten 14 years older in the months he’s been in Philly."

Harden has cut down on turnovers in his two months with Philly, but his shooting has declined with it. His 40.2% rate from the field and 32.6% rate from downtown represent career lows. He’s also attempting just 13.6 shots per game, the fewest since he was traded by Oklahoma City in 2012. 

He shot just 4-for-11 from the field in Game 5, prompting Embiid to say Harden must be more aggressive.

"Huh?" Sharpe retorted. "You want him to jack up more bad shots?"

Embiid's shot hasn't been the same since draining a game-winning 3-pointer to give the Sixers a 3-0 lead in the series. The All-NBA center came out of Game 3 with a sprained thumb and has seen his production dip across the board (20.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 45.1%).

"He’s the best player on the court," Sharpe said. "Those are pedestrian numbers." 

They’re a far cry from what Embiid produced in the first three games of the series (27.6, 13, 50.9%) and in the regular season (30.6, 11.7, 49.9%). With his health uncertain to improve in the coming days and Harden not looking like himself, Toronto heads back home a confident team. Sharpe intimated the Sixers better close out the series in Game 6 on Thursday.

"You’re playing with fire," he said. "You go ahead and end this."

