James Harden says it's too late to mend relationship with 76ers

It may be too late to repair the relationship between James Harden and the Philadelphia 76ers, but the 10-time NBA All-Star is "focusing on what he can control" as he looks ahead to the upcoming season.

While attending a softball practice in Houston for his JH-Town charity weekend, Harden was asked by KHOU 11 whether he thought it was too late to fix the fragile relationship that he currently has with the Sixers front office.

"I think so," Harden replied candidly.

Harden decided in June to pick up his $35.6 million player option for the 2023-24 season rather than enter free agency, as he reportedly wanted to be traded to the LA Clippers . Trade talks were held but have since been halted by Philadelphia, with Harden expected to attend training camp in September.

With no trade in his foreseeable future, Harden plans to remain patient and focus on preparing for the fast-approaching season as best he can.

"I've been patient all summer," he said. "For me, it's just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season."

Like many, Skip Bayless believed Harden's arrival in Philly would trigger a fresh start and a positive one at that, joining eventual 2022 NBA MVP Joel Embiid.

Bayless shared his reaction to the most recent Harden drama on Friday's edition of "The Skip Bayless Show," and he admitted to being duped into being a Harden fan once again last year.

"I got sucked in," Bayless confessed. "Last year I plunged … I fell into the trap; I picked the Sixers to win the East."

"Something's always wrong with James. It's a hamstring … attitude or something where he's unhappy with Doc [Rivers]. Terrible loser intangibles. Yet, he led the league in assists last year for the second time."

Bayless says Harden's inconsistences on the court make him untrustworthy as a teammate. He also warned that the Sixers front office would eventually regret betting on Harden's intangibles.

"You can't trust him — I'm sorry," Bayless said with a shrug. "He [Daryl Moyer] is still seduced … because he is still intrigued by James' next-level stats because they're just sensational."

The trust between the 6-foot-5 shooting guard and the team's higher-ups has definitely been tested this summer.

With the 13-year veteran reportedly staying in Philly for a second season, he faces the challenge of playing under leadership — specifically that of Morey — that he does not trust and has publicly criticized.

Morey and Harden are no strangers to one another. They were part of the Houston Rockets organization at the same time when Morey served as general manager. Tension between the two led to an eventual trade with Brooklyn, and an unsuccessful season with the Nets landed him in Philly.

Harden finished the 2022-23 season averaging 21.0 points per game and led the league in assists with 10.7 per game.

The Sixers kick off the preseason on Oct. 8 against the Boston Celtics.

