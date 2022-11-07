National Basketball Association
Is LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue?
National Basketball Association

Is LeBron James the Los Angeles Lakers' biggest issue?

1 hour ago

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are still searching for answers. 

After losing their first five games, the Lakers appeared to be stabilizing themselves with back-to-back wins against the Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans. Then, they lost back-to-back games at home to the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers, falling to 2-7.

On Monday's edition of "Undisputed," cohost Skip Bayless contended that James' drop in production is the catalyst for the Lakers' terrible start.

"In the end, it's up to LeBron to carry a load he can no longer carry for whatever reason," Bayless said. "Maybe he's not right physically? Maybe he's not into it psychologically? Maybe he's watching what's transpiring around him, and he's starting to go Aaron Rodgers? … LeBron doesn't look into it. I've seen spurts of it this year, but they're 2-7. And yesterday for whatever reason — it's an early start — he was not into the basketball game."

LeBron shooting career worst from 3-pt range

LeBron shooting career worst from 3-pt range
The Los Angeles Lakers are 2-7 on the season, and LeBron James is shooting a career-worst 21% from three-point range.

James, who is about to turn 38 and signed a two-year, $97.1 million extension before the 2022-23 NBA season, is averaging 24.3 points, 8.9 rebounds, 7.1 assists and one steal per game through nine games, while shooting 44.7/21.0/68.2. His points per game and field-goal shooting are his lowest marks since his rookie year.  

Furthermore, James is shooting a career low from beyond the arc — by 8% — and attempting the second-most 3s per game in his 20 seasons (6.9).

As a whole, the Lakers are averaging 107.6 points per game (27th in NBA) while shooting 44% from the field (28th) and 28.4% from beyond the arc (last). Defensively, they're surrendering 113.8 points per game (16th), while opponents shoot 45.2% from the field (eighth) and 33.7% from beyond the arc (ninth).

Free agent signee Lonnie Walker IV has been a bright spot for head coach Darvin Ham's rotation, averaging a career-high 15.3 points per game. On the other hand, Anthony Davis has been playing through a back injury and the team has been continually shuffling lineups.

"Undisputed" cohost Shannon Sharpe surmised that something is "wrong" with James, but also that all parties involved deserve blame for the Lakers' struggles.

"This is a poorly constructed basketball team," Sharpe said. "Tell me what the Lakers do well? They don't shoot it. They don't rebound it particularly well. Now, all of a sudden, they stopped playing defense. At least they could keep the games close somewhat when you play defense. Now they don't play defense. … Their free-throw percentage [77.7%] is awful. 

"I'm just trying to figure out what does this team do well. I can't just put the blame on one person. If you are associated with the Lakers, you are at fault."

The Lakers hit the road to take on the Jazz (8-3) on Monday.

Get more from National Basketball Association Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
Duke's new king: Jon Scheyer's journey to one of basketball's biggest jobs
College Basketball

Duke's new king: Jon Scheyer's journey to one of basketball's biggest jobs

6 hours ago
How Zion Williamson tuned out the body shamers and came back stronger
Zion Williamson

How Zion Williamson tuned out the body shamers and came back stronger

7 hours ago
NBA Debate: Where Nets go from here, and Russell Westbrook's resurgence
National Basketball Association

NBA Debate: Where Nets go from here, and Russell Westbrook's resurgence

2 days ago
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving
National Basketball Association

Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving

3 days ago
Suspending Kyrie Irving is only a step toward acknowledging the damage done
National Basketball Association

Suspending Kyrie Irving is only a step toward acknowledging the damage done

3 days ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB HighlightsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes