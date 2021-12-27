National Basketball Association How much more can LeBron James do to lift his Lakers? 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It seems like everything that could go wrong for the Lakers this season, has done so.

At seventh in the Western Conference standings (16-18), they've lost five games in a row to fall two games below .500, and they're without All-Star forward Anthony Davis until at least mid-January due to an MCL sprain.

Rotation players such as Trevor Ariza, Austin Reaves, Avery Bradley, Talen-Horton Tucker and Kendrick Nunn have struggled to be effective contributors consistently, as injuries and health and safety protocols have kept them off the court for extended periods of time.

The only silver lining for the Lakers this season has been the play of the ageless wonder, LeBron James.

James is averaging 27.4 points. 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season, proving to still be one of the game's elite players as he approaches the age of 37. And he has been even more dominant as of late, averaging 30 points, eight rebounds and seven assists over the Lakers' last 14 games.

But they are just 6-8 during that span, leaving Shannon Sharpe to wonder what more James can possibly do to uplift his team.

"I don't really know what else he could do," Sharpe said on "Undisputed." "I really don't."

But heavy is the head that wears the crown.

Even with James' play being exemplary this season, it hasn't translated into wins for the Lakers. That is alarming for Nick Wright, and he went into detail to explain why on "First Things First."

"The big problem for the Lakers is that LeBron's numbers are so good, and they are still playing like this," Wright said.

With the Lakers' hopes for a great season seemingly in a precarious position, the focus comes back on James: Does he deserve sympathy for his Herculean efforts or a portion of the blame for the poor roster construction?

James has been known as an operator behind the scenes, using his influence to help shape his team's rosters. The addition of Russell Westbrook to this team, in particular, has come under scrutiny.

Chris Broussard believes it is unfair, though, to place any blame for the Lakers' struggles at the feet of James — even for the addition of Westbrook.

He elaborated on his stance, taking aim at Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka.

"So what that LeBron wanted Westbrook," Broussard said. "Props to LeBron on having that much juice, but if you're the general manager, make the call. LeBron's under contract, he ain't going nowhere. Rob Pelinka is the GM."

James might be nearly 37 and in his 19th season, but his play on the court suggests that he still has plenty left in the tanks.

Just how much will likely determine whether the Lakers' season can still be salvaged.

