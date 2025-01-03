National Basketball Association
Heat suspend Jimmy Butler for seven games, will listen to offers for him
Updated Jan. 3, 2025 7:24 p.m. ET

The Miami Heat have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games as a result of "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team," the team announced in a statement on Friday.

"We have suspended Jimmy Butler for seven games for multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team over the course of the season and particularly the last several weeks," the statement read.

The Heat's decision to suspend Butler follows the star forward's comments about not being able to find "joy" in Miami anymore, and ESPN's report that he would be happy playing "anywhere" but the Heat.

"Through his actions and statements, he has shown he no longer wants to be part of this team," the statement continued. "Jimmy Butler and his representative have indicated that they wish to be traded, therefore, we will listen to offers.

Heat president Pat Riley previously released a statement saying that Butler wouldn't be traded, but Butler's public frustration appears to have forced the organization to reconsider their stance.

Butler, 35, has averaged 17.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game this season.

The Heat (17-15) are in sixth place in the Eastern Conference.

