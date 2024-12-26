Heat president Pat Riley addresses trade rumors: 'We are not trading Jimmy Butler'
Jimmy Butler isn't going anywhere if Miami Heat team president Pat Riley has anything to say about it.
In a statement released by the Heat on Thursday, Riley addressed the trade speculation surrounding Butler and said that his star swing man is staying put in Miami.
"We usually don't comment on rumors, but all this speculation has become a distraction to the team and is not fair to the players and coaches," Riley said. "Therefore, we will make it clear — We are not trading Jimmy Butler."
Riley's statement comes on the heels of a report from ESPN on Wednesday that Butler prefers to be traded before the Feb. 6 deadline, with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns at the top of his preferred destinations.
Butler's agent, Bernie Lee, has refuted all reports about his client requesting a trade and did so again on Thursday in a post on X (formerly Twitter).
Butler, 35, is in the second year of a three-year, $146.3 million contract. He can opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
